Are Josh and Catie still together? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell All Part 2 exposes a huge bombshell

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell All Part 2 aired on TLC with a spotlight on couples like Catie and Josh and Mallorie and Rasit

'90 Day Fiancé' recently aired part 2 of its highly anticipated 'Tell All' event. The second part welcomed all the Season 12 couples: Marissa and Edward, Mallorie and Rasit, Shea and Anabelle, Debby and Mido, Catie and Josh, Thomas and Paula, and Ashia and Maxwell to recap everything and reveal where things stand now. The last part ended with Catie rushing offstage after being confronted about her commitment to Josh. The biggest shocker was Catie declaring she did not want to remain married. After the bombshell confession, all eyes were on her in the second part of this reunion.

A still of Josh from '90 Day Fiance' — (Image Source: TLC)

After returning, she took back her words and said, "I don't actually not want to be married." Josh backed her by saying he knew that. "I know you know, but everyone else doesn't because they don't know me," Catie stated. "They just think I'm nutso because I'm just saying random things every like five seconds that don't make sense," Catie added. Even though things weren't hunky dory in their relationship, it showed signs of improvement. At present, the couple's biggest problem is passion. They aren't getting intimate as often as Catie would prefer. They face more drama while out with other couples, as Catie flirted with Shea's daughter, Allison. Seeing Catie complain to her friend after being denied a drink after last call, Josh walked up to her and called her a "b***h." Both left the party, fighting in the elevator. The next morning, Josh asked Catie to stop defending her problem. Catie agreed and vowed to be sober for a month. However, Catie and Josh weren't the only couple on the rocks.

Paula and Thomas' issues were clear as day. Rasit's vaping during the trip caused Thomas discomfort due to his fragrance allergy. He took a stand, irritating the other couples. Paula confessed that she felt embarrassed about Thomas' attitude, while the latter felt alone. Later, Thomas sat by himself apart from the rest of the group. Paula went to him and criticized him for "moping in the corner." Thomas defended himself by saying, "The dude [Rasit] is radiating this horrific perfume smell. He put on way too much. What I'm just saying is, I held my tongue… Sorry that my breaking point was hit when he pulls out a vape and just starts shooting smoke all over the place."

A still of Thomas from '90 Day Fiance' — (Image Source: TLC)

Thomas and Paula sat down with Rasit and Mallorie to address today's issue. Thomas put his problem forward and said, "Personally, I really hate being forced to inhale smoke that I didn't choose to participate in." Rasit responded and stated that the issue was not his request, but his yelling. Thomas understood and apologized for his behavior. Mallorie also chimed in, "I'm sorry for coming back at you. I'm very protective of him, and I know his heart, and he is such a good person. And I just hate that that happened today." Paula invited Mallorie and Rasit to their house to bury the argument. Rasit not only did not apologize, but also called Thomas' apology "fake" behind his back.

Though Mallorie and Rasit were a strong front before Thomas and Paula, reality could be different. Mallorie's best friend McKayla shared that Rasit's wife was a little too invested in Brandon's love life. Brandon and Mallorie were in a relationship, and McKayla believed Mallorie's feelings may not have completely faded away. When the couple arrived, Mallorie stated that she and Brandon were now just friends. Rasit didn't question Mallorie, but asked her to keep him in the loop when she texted Brandon. McKayla revealed another shocking secret: Mallorie had gotten pregnant but did not inform Rasit. Mallorie explained her PCOS and suspected it was a false positive, which it turned out to be. She didn't want to give Rasit unnecessary hope. Rasit understood her situation.

A still of Mallorie and Rasit from '90 Days Fiance' — (Image Source: TLC)

Edward and Marissa, despite being in love, seemed to be on different pages about several crucial things. Their fight started when Edward felt Marissa did not care for him as deeply as Mallorie did for Rasit. The argument then escalated to her ex-husband's topic. Edward asked Marissa to cut him off. Marissa, in turn, called him an "idiot" for thinking she could push away the father of her sons. Edward then brought up having his own kids. At this point, an exasperated Marissa said that she didn't even understand what exactly Edward was mad about. "The problem is that the boys are not mine," Edward stated at the end.

Shea decided to step in and revealed to Edward that he was adopted. He possibly confessed to give Edward hope that parenthood is possible in other ways. The issue took an emotional turn for both Marissa and Edward when Debby shared her sad experience with her mother, and how her kids helped her to heal from it. "When I heard her, I was like, I'm taking that away from [Edward]. And he doesn't get to experience that," Marissa emotionally confessed to the camera. Edward, clearly overwhelmed, left the stage in tears. Lastly, Anabelle still seemed confused about Shea's relationship with Nicole. To find out whether these couples came out stronger after their whirlwind experience, fans need to tune in to the final part. The third part of the Tell-All will air on TLC this Sunday.