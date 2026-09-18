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Who went home on ‘Big Brother’ tonight? Season 28 Week 10 double eviction reveals final five

The two eliminated housemates joined Angela and Lala in the Season 28 Jury House
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Taylor and Barrett (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Taylor and Barrett (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

The latest ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 episode featured a double eviction, sending two fan favorites home. With the CBS reality show nearing its finale, fans have been eagerly waiting to see who will make the final five. In Week 10, Yash Patel became the Head of Household (HOH) and was tasked with choosing three fellow housemates for the upcoming nominations. He chose Barrett, Drew, and Melody, who had a chance to save themselves by winning the Power of Veto (POV). During the endurance challenge, Yash and Drew were the final two contestants, with Drew ultimately winning.

‘Big Brother’ Season 28
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Barrett (Image Source: Paramount+)

As a result, Drew saved himself from the upcoming elimination, and Yash had to choose a replacement nominee. He chose Taylor, who now had to compete against Melody and Barrett in the BB Block Buster competition. Later, the host announced Melody as the winner, granting her safety from elimination. With Barrett and Taylor facing eviction, the remaining houseguests were asked to cast their votes. Rick, Drew, and Dee voted to evict Barrett, while Melody voted against Taylor. With a 3-1 vote, Barrett was evicted. He became the 11th housemate to get evicted from BB House and the third member of the jury.

​However, there was more to come, as the latest episode was a double eviction night. Melody won the next HOH and was asked to nominate two housemates for the next elimination. She chose Rick and Dee. The two had a chance to save themselves by winning the POV, although a win by another housemate would leave them in danger. After an exciting challenge, Rick emerged victorious. He then saved himself with the POV, and Melody was asked to choose a replacement nominee. She chose Yash.

‘Big Brother’ Season 28
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Yash (Image Source: Paramount+)

As a result, Dee and Yash were both nominated for the second eviction. Soon, the remaining housemates were asked to cast their votes in the Diary Room. Drew and Rick voted to evict Yash, so with a 2-1 vote, Yash was sent home. He became the 12th housemate to leave and the fourth jury member. As a result, Barrett and Yash joined Lala and Angela in the Jury House. With them going home, the housemates in the Final Five are: Dee, Melody, Drew, Rick, and Taylor.

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