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Why is Simon Cowell absent from ‘America’s Got Talent’? Judge takes a temporary break

The long-time judge will miss a few weeks of the current ‘AGT’ Season 21 phase due to a health issue.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A screengrab of Simon Cowell taken from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
A screengrab of Simon Cowell taken from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

America’s Got Talent’ (AGT) Season 21 is moving ahead with its latest Live Quarterfinals stage, and several acts have been selected for the upcoming round. Amid all the updates regarding the performers, fans might also be wondering why Simon Cowell is absent from ‘AGT.’ According to TMZ, he will be absent for “the next couple of weeks” due to a routine procedure related to his back. As revealed by TMZ, their direct sources shared: “Cowell is scheduled to have back surgery.” Because of that, the judge will need to “sit out” several weeks of the NBC show. That’s why Simon Cowell won’t be seen on the judges panel on ‘AGT’ for a couple of weeks. However, fans should note that this is routine and nothing major.

A screengrab of Simon Cowell taken from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
A screengrab of Simon Cowell taken from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

Fans must be aware of Simon’s electric bike accident in 2020, which required surgery. It lasted about six hours and involved metal rods and screws. On August 8, 2020, PEOPLE exclusively reported, “Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening.” The long-time judge’s representative added, “Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family.” At that time too, Simon missed the first live shows, as he was unable to attend the filming. Notably, the ‘AGT’ Season 15 production was delayed amid the pandemic.

In June 2021, while on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ Simon opened up about his back injury and said that he had “titanium” in his body. He told the host, “I was a millimeter away from breaking my spine, which would’ve been a disaster.” Recalling the accident and how it unfolded, Simon shared, “I was thrown about eight feet in the air, landed on my back, in front of Eric (his son), by the way.” At the time, his son was 6, and he did not want him to witness the aftermath.

Simon
Simon Cowell on ‘America’s Got Talent’ (Image Source:  NBC | Photo By: Trae Patton)

As of now, it is unclear whether any guest judge will fill in for Simon until he returns to the reality show. Apart from ‘AGT’, Simon has also been part of renowned shows, including ‘American Idol’, ‘The X Factor’, and others, and is popular for his sharp, brutally honest judging style. Fans can keep up with the latest live phase, the Quarterfinals, which will air from August 18 to September 8. ‘AGT’ Semifinals will air on September 15-16, followed by the highly anticipated finale on September 22 and 23, on NBC.

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