What is the First-In Button on ‘The Voice’ Season 30? New Blind Auditions shake-up explained

Season 30 of the competition series will feature new twists related to artists' selection, elimination, and more.

The much-awaited ‘The Voice’ Season 30 is set to return on September 21, 2026, on NBC. The singing reality show will have a three-night premiere, with episodes airing on September 22 and 23. Coaches Adam Levine, Queen Latifah, Riley Green, and Kelly Clarkson will compete for artists. For the upcoming season, there’s another new twist: the First-In button. For the blind auditions, coaches will have an opportunity to choose an artist if they are the first one to turn their chair for that artist. When a coach uses the First-In button, they don’t have to compete with the other coaches if they were the first to turn.

​‘The Voice’ EP Audrey Morrissey shared more about the First-In Button during her interview with TV Insider, “So many people would use as their pitch, ‘I turned first. I heard you instantly. They slept on you.’ So, we’re making a virtue out of it. It’s an asset.” She added, “It’s like, guess what? If you want to use your First-In button and you did turn first, you automatically get them. So, if it’s a four-chair turn, you were first in, you can sweep up. We’ve never done that before.”

‘The Voice’ Season 30 host Carson Daly with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine (Image Source: NBC | Photo By: Art Streiber)

However, there’s a twist with the new advantage. Each coach can use the First-In button only once. So they have to be careful about when they want to use it. Along with that, fans will also witness the biggest elimination in the show’s history. This is because coaches will send two artists straight through to the Live Shows, as there will be five more battles for the one remaining spot on each team. Later, the Live Shows will return with six weeks of performances from the artists, along with guest appearances throughout the show. Viewers will also witness a Dolly Parton tribute week on ‘The Voice’ Season 30.

One more interesting element added to the upcoming season of ‘The Voice’ is voting. This time, fans can vote via TikTok and by text. Interestingly, the preparations for the show’s upcoming Season 31 are also underway. The next season of the singing competition will feature comedians, athletes, influencers, actors, and musicians. With that, fans will witness Joe Jonas as one of the coaches.