Jeff Probst teases major shake-up in ‘Survivor: Open Era’: 'Real possibility of...'

Season 51 will draw from five decades of twists while breaking the patterns contestants learned to expect.

‘Survivor’ is entering its Open Era with Season 51, and Jeff Probst says players can no longer rely on recent history to predict what comes next. The host and showrunner explained that production is changing how each season is assembled as 21 new castaways begin the next chapter of the CBS competition. Ahead of the premiere, Probst offered more detail on what separates the Open Era from the versions that came before it, and the versions that will come after it. The shift does not abandon the show’s history, but it changes how that history can shape the game.

The transition follows ‘Survivor 50,’ which Probst described as a season the team spent years preparing. In an Entertainment Weekly interview, he said Season 51 brought a different energy, introducing a new group of players and a new era. He did not view the season as a return to the show’s usual routine after the anniversary edition. Instead, it gave producers a chance to reconsider what future seasons could look like.

“As producers, even though we’ve always had the freedom to bring anything back, each era of Survivor did develop its own patterns,” Probst said. “In the most recent New Era, players came in expecting things like Beware Advantages, rice negotiations, and earning the merge. Those expectations became part of their strategy. And their assumptions were almost always correct because they had a pretty good idea of the version of Survivor they were walking into.”

That predictability is now being removed. “With the Open Era, we’re deliberately breaking those patterns,” Probst told the outlet. Producers will build each season separately, drawing on ideas introduced across the first 50 seasons rather than following the immediately preceding edition. An element used recently could disappear, while something absent for 20 years could return without warning.

A still of host Jeff Probst from 'Survivor' Season 50 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

The available pool is not limited to twists, advantages, and other mechanics viewers have already seen. Probst also pointed to “the real possibility of completely new things also being in the game design.” That means contestants will have less reason to treat previous seasons as a guide for what they are likely to encounter. In his view, the expanded range of possibilities makes assumptions “a very dangerous way to play the game.”

‘Survivor 51’ will premiere Wednesday, September 23, at 8/7c on CBS. The season features 21 new castaways competing in Fiji over 26 days. They will battle for the title of Sole Survivor and a $1 million prize. The Open Era begins with elements from all 50 seasons available to production, but no guarantee that any familiar feature will return.