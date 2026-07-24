Where is ‘Ransom Canyon’ filmed? Exploring the real-life locations behind Netflix's western drama

Apart from its storyline, ‘Ransom Canyon’ also captured the hearts of fans with its architecture, ranches, and stunning landscapes

Netflix’s ‘Ransom Canyon’ caught everyone’s attention when it premiered and became a fan-favorite series across the globe. The streamer recently released the second installment of the series with returning and new cast members. The storyline of the neo-Western drama revolves around a small town and includes family rivalries and romance. Throughout the show, fans witnessed the story unfolding across several scenic locations. For viewers wondering, ‘Ransom Canyon’ was filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The namesake town, Ransom Canyon, came alive on screen and became fans’ favorite town to explore alongside the much-loved characters. As per Netflix's Tudum, the show's creator April Blair said, “At its core, Ransom Canyon isn’t just a town, it’s an idea. It’s the painful longing for your first love. It’s the burning desire to protect your family - Ransom has it all.”

A still from Netflix’s ‘Ransom Canyon’ (Image Source: Netflix | Ransom Canyon)

While the town is fictional, the creator drew inspiration from many real towns across Texas and New Mexico, incorporating their architecture, ranches, and stunning landscapes into the series. Blair explained, “People are going to fall in love with this little slice of Texas and the dramas and romances that we created there.” ​Throughout the first and second seasons, fans witness heartwarming scenes shot across Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Some scenes were shot in an old mining town in northern New Mexico, Las Vegas. The creator spoke about the location and said it had “all the old turn of the century architecture and storefronts.” Interestingly, Minka Kelly, one of the lead characters, grew up in Albuquerque, and filming there helped her “see Albuquerque with new eyes.”

A still from Netflix’s ‘Ransom Canyon’ featuring Minka Kelly as Quinn (Image Source: Netflix | Ransom Canyon)

As a longtime equestrian, she enjoyed filming scenes with horses. Her co-star, Josh Duhamel, noted, “New Mexico is a spiritual place. You can see why so many artists migrate there and why it is known as the Land of Enchantment." As per Netflix's description, in Season 2, “the future of Ransom Canyon hangs in the balance as the rival ranchers continue to vie for power, and new faces arrive, threatening the lives and loves of the rugged Hill Country town.” While the storyline has gotten even more exciting and intense, it will also feature incredible scenery and mesmerizing locations. Fans can now stream both seasons of the show on Netflix.