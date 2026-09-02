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‘The Valley’ Season 4 faces major cast shakeup as couple announces surprise exit

After three seasons on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ spinoff series, a married couple has announced their departure from the show
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Valley’ Season 3 reunion featuring Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez (Cover Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Griffin Nagel)
A still from ‘The Valley’ Season 3 reunion featuring Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez (Cover Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Griffin Nagel)

‘The Valley’ stars Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez won’t return for the upcoming Season 4 of the Bravo show. On September 1, 2026, the married couple broke the news via Instagram in a joint statement. They wrote, “We wanted to share a quick update that we will not be returning to “The Valley.” We’re incredibly grateful for this experience but our priority is protecting our peace and our family.” “We are fully committed to each other and our beautiful children,” they added. The couple shares four children, including a four-year-old son, Asher; twin daughters, Isabelle and Zariah; and a 15-month-old daughter, Adelaide.

​In their statement, Danny and Nia thanked the fans and the franchise for the support they have received over the years. “We want to thank everyone for all the love and support you’ve shown us. Thank you to Bravo and the team for everything. We are looking forward to what the next chapter brings.” The recently concluded Season 3 of the Bravo show focused on Danny's drinking habits, which led to several conflicts within the group. Viewers also saw Danny defend himself to cast members including Janet Caperna, Jason Caperna, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Jasmine Goode.

A still from ‘The Valley’ Season 3 featuring Danny and Nia (Image Source: Bravo)
A still from ‘The Valley’ Season 3 featuring Danny and Nia (Image Source: Bravo)

Despite the fellow castmates' accusations, Nia defended Danny. However, things took a turn when one episode saw Danny addressing Nia in an aggressive manner. Lala then intervened, saying, "It’s making me feel very uncomfortable the way you’re talking to her. It’s making me very triggered." "It sounds aggressive and disrespectful," she added. Later, things got even more intense when Danny said his drag name was 'Miss Triggered.' Notably, Danny publicly apologized to Nia for his behavior via an Instagram story, writing, “Watching these last few episodes back hasn’t been easy. It was a difficult season of life and a version of myself that I’m embarrassed by and not proud of.” He also added that “a short fuse, stress, alcohol and lack of sleep” factored into the argument. However, he said that those things were still “not an excuse” for his behavior.

‘The Valley’ stars Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez (Cover Image Source: Bravo | Photo By: Felix Kunze)
‘The Valley’ stars Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez at BravoCon (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Rich Polk)

He added in his message to Nia, “I should never have taken any of it out on you. Balancing parenthood and life can stretch you in ways you don’t fully realize until you see yourself through a different lens. I love, honor, and respect you deeply, and I did not show that in some of these moments.” ‘The Valley,’ which is a spinoff of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ premiered in 2024 with Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Luke Broderick. The show also followed the lives of Danny, Nia, Jesse Lally, Michelle Lally, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, Jasmine Goode, and Zack Wickham.

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