Which '90 Day Fiance' couples got married? Season 12 finale reveals all seven couples' decisions

The much-awaited '90 Day Fiancé' Season 12 Tell All Part 1 will release next Sunday on TLC

The '90 Day Fiancé' Season 12 finale just aired, revealing whether the couples chose to walk down the aisle and say "I do" or leave. The couples set to make this call of a lifetime were Thomas and Paula, Catie and Josh, Mallorie and Rasit, Marissa and Edward, Debby and Mido, Ashia and Maxwell, and Shea and Anabelle. For those unaware, the show follows couples in which one partner is a foreign citizen on a K-1 visa. Over 90 days, the couple decides whether to tie the knot or not. If they decide not to go through with the wedding, the foreign partner must leave the U.S. Though there were some pre-wedding jitters, ultimately, all of them chose to walk down the aisle in the Season 12 finale.

A still of Thomas & Paula from '90 Day Fiancé' (Image Source: TLC)

For Thomas and Paula, marrying each other was never the problem; what came afterward was. Paula was unsure about staying in the U.S. and even floated the idea of moving to Brazil after their wedding. Thomas' position on this was unclear. Both of them walked down the aisle, but whether they shifted to Brazil or stayed in the U.S. remains unclear. The secret will possibly be revealed during the reunion episode. Catie and Josh were deeply in love with each other. However, the former's lack of experience posed problems for them. Catie was afraid that one day she would wake up and regret not exploring other romantic connections. She suggested an open marriage, which Josh vehemently rejected. In the end, she chose to be in a monogamous relationship with her British beau.

A still of Catie & Josh from '90 Day Fiancé' (Image Source: TLC)

Rasit and Mallorie's relationship became a talking point as the former's behavior with his partner's ex raised red flags. In the finale, Rasit buried his beef with Brandon and embarked on his happily-ever-after with Mallorie. Their wedding was heartwarming, to say the least. Rasit was in tears, seeing Mallorie’s mom and sister. He also got emotional when his family joined via video conference. The couple who seemed the most uncertain of the lot were Marissa and Edward. It seemed that Marissa might skip the wedding after her mother's warnings about the union. She arrived incredibly late, raising speculation among many, but eventually walked down the aisle.

A still of Mallorie & Rasit from '90 Day Fiancé' (Image Source: TLC)

Marissa wasn't the only one late to her wedding; Mido also was late to his ceremony. However, in his case, it wasn't pre-wedding jitters; he was actually preparing for a grand gesture. He walked down the aisle to the tunes of a brass band, and Debby's children were present during the ceremony as well. Though Mido and Debby had their fair share of issues, they ended up tying the knot during the finale. However, the next morning, they were seen debating whether Mido should start posting about Debby on his social media. Ashia and Maxwell tied the knot in Nigeria with the support of both families. Ashia's biggest wish for her important day was also fulfilled when her Godbrother Rod walked her down the aisle. The couple was last seen going their separate ways, as Ashia returned to the US to begin Maxwell's visa formalities.

A still of Marissa & Edward from '90 Day Fiancé' (Image Source: TLC)

Last but not least, Shea & Anabelle, possibly the most solid couple this season, also walked down the aisle. Shea's daughters were a bit apprehensive about the relationship, but eventually came on board. This is Shea's third marriage, but as he puts it, “Third time’s the charm.” To find out where all the couples stand today, tune in to the '90 Day Fiancé' Season 12 Tell All next Sunday, only on TLC.