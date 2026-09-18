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‘The Kardashians’ Season 8 gets release date as new trailer teases major turn for Kim

The new season leans into love, reinvention and a lot of unfinished business
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Kardashians’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)
A still from ‘The Kardashians’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

The Kardashians’ is coming back, and this time on a hospital bed. Hulu has unveiled the trailer for the eighth season, set to premiere Thursday, October 8, on Hulu and, for bundle subscribers in the U.S., on Disney+; elsewhere, Disney+ will host it. Episodes will air weekly on Thursdays. The trailer begins light-heartedly as Kris Jenner (the family’s matriarch) is asked about how her daughters are doing this season. “Well… it’s been a week,” she answers before the conversation pivots to dating. Kim Kardashian is asked if she’s been seeing anyone privately and responds, “Let me just say this. I can’t control myself.” Khloé Kardashian gets her turn to talk about whether she and her ex Scott Disick are having a baby together.

A still from ‘The Kardashians’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)
A still from ‘The Kardashians’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

The tone shifts as the trailer shows Kim getting her hair and makeup done while telling her family, “I have something called esophagitis.” The scene proceeds to show Kim in a hospital gown and then wheeling away, presumably for some medical procedure. “Didn’t your father… isn’t that what he died of?” someone off-camera asks. “Yeah,” Kim replies. Notably, Robert Kardashian died of esophageal cancer in 2003. He was 59 when he died, having been diagnosed only weeks earlier. Esophagitis, inflammation of the esophagus, is a different condition, and it remains unclear how serious it is. “I can’t,” says Kris in the trailer, “it makes me want to cry.” This is not the first time that Kim has spoken on camera about her health. In ‘The Kardashians’ Season 7, she revealed that doctors had found a small aneurysm in her brain during a scan, which fortunately turned out to be benign.

A still from ‘The Kardashians’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)
A still from ‘The Kardashians’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

Kim’s situation is not the only one that receives significant attention in the trailer. It shows Kendall Jenner being asked if she has been dating anyone, and the conversation edges toward rumors linking her to model Cara Delevingne. Elsewhere, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her sisters are at odds, and Khloé contemplates going back into the dating pool. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Khloé said, “I don’t have a real end date in my head. We always say we want to keep doing it until it’s fun and until, like, if people still want to watch and enjoy, then why not? We have a lot of fun doing it.” As per the official logline, “This season is all about love, reinvention, and what comes next. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie balance empire-building with something far more personal, from unexpected sparks and new relationships to healing old wounds and embracing independence.”

Ben Winston is the executive producer via Fulwell Entertainment, with Danielle King, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones, and Erin Foye also involved, alongside the six Kardashian-Jenner sisters and their mother. Seasons one through seven are already available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ ahead of the eighth season’s premiere on October 8.

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