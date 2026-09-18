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Where was ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ filmed? Inside the Scottish castle hosting the civilian cast

Titled ‘The Traitors: New Blood,’ the fan-favorite reality show welcomes 22 civilians to the iconic castle this year
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)
A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

‘The Traitors: New Blood’ is finally here, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the reality show’s latest season. With a few format changes and a civilian cast, the game of deception and treachery is set to become even more exciting. Among the many elements that make the NBC show intriguing, its iconic castle stands out as one of its defining features. ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ was filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, the established home of the U.S. version of the fan-favorite show.

A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’
A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

The castle is located in Ross-shire, north of Inverness, and has also served as a filming location for the British version of the reality show. Its secluded surroundings make it an ideal setting for the show’s format, particularly the tasks involving the Faithfuls and the Traitors, who must conceal their identities from their fellow contestants. The castle and its surrounding grounds also provide the privacy needed to accommodate a large-scale production.

Still
A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

Additionally, Ardross Castle is not a studio built specifically for the NBC show. It is a 19th-century Scottish Baronial-style property surrounded by formal gardens and more than 100 acres of parkland along the River Alness. The castle’s official website confirms that the property is available for filming. Its social media page also mentions, “19th-century castle in the heart of the Scottish Highlands. Historical venue used for weddings, private rentals and television.”

Still
A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

With its expansive grounds, Ardross Castle offers ample space for large-scale production, vehicles, and helicopters, making it a practical filming location for the show. Mike Cotton said, as per the Los Angeles Times, that the show’s production looked at over 40 castles before making a decision. "It's like a Disney castle that's got Gothic and dark undertones to it," he said. He added, "We wanted something that had that feeling but also had a great hall where we could house the round table. We needed a really big room for that." It is important to note that viewers won’t get to explore the entire property through the show. Instead, they will only see the areas featured during filming. Although Ardross Castle is available for filming, it is privately owned and is not open for tourists to explore.

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