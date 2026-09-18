‘The Voice’ Season 30 makes a major streaming change ahead of premiere night

The new season will kick off on Monday, September 21 with a three-night run

‘The Voice’ is redefining the way fans engage with the popular singing competition as it approaches a major milestone. Season 30 will simulcast its live rounds on Peacock for the first time in the history of the show. The new season will kick off on Monday, September 21, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with a three-night run that will continue until Wednesday, September 23. Episodes will continue to air the day after they premiere on NBC on Peacock, as has been the tradition. It is important to note that the simulcast will apply only to the show’s live performances later in the season, which have traditionally aired exclusively on NBC.

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 (Image Source: X | @NBCTheVoice)

Live shows, which were canceled for Season 29 this year, will make a triumphant return in Season 30. This year, six weeks of live performances have been added back into the mix. As per TVInsider, executive producer Audrey Morrissey called it a “full circle” moment for the singing competition franchise, saying, “We’re bringing back live shows. We’re going to have six weeks of live shows.” The format is changing too, with Morrissey revealing that Peacock’s support is making it possible for ‘The Voice’ to resume its practice of real-time voting, as opposed to the overnight system that has been in place the past few years. This time, fans will be able to text or comment on TikTok during the live performances, with results expected to roll in the same night.

The competition will also unveil a new twist ahead of the live shows. Following the Battle rounds, each coach will send two artists directly to the Live Shows, with five more singers from each team competing for one of three available spots. America will then add one more artist to bring the total to 13 artists in the live rounds. ‘The Voice’s’ Season 30 will feature a star-studded lineup of coaches, including returning favorites Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. Queen Latifah and Riley Green are set to join as first-time coaches, while Carson Daly will continue to host the competition for its 30th consecutive season.

Stills from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 (Image Source: YouTube | @TheVoice)

The live rounds of the competition will also feature a series of themed weeks, including a tribute to legendary singer Dolly Parton and a celebration of Y2K and TikTok culture. ‘The Voice’ has also announced a new prize for the Season 30 winner: A performance slot at the Governors Ball 2027, made possible through a partnership between Live Nation Studios, Governors Ball Music Festival and ‘The Voice.’ Fans can start following along when the ‘The Voice’ Season 30 premiere airs on September 21.