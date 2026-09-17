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Who was eliminated from ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21? Six acts make it through the finale

All final acts from ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 will perform one last time on September 22
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 12 MINUTES AGO
A still of Mel B from AGT — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)
A still of Mel B from AGT — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

'America's Got Talent' (AGT) Season 21 now has six finalists who will compete for the ultimate glory.  After watching 12 mind-blowing performances on Tuesday, America decided their fates. The country voted all day to send six acts to join the Golden Buzzer winners Lai Noelle, Hundred Fingers, Nene Royal, and Unitree in the finale. Host Terry Crews split the acts into six pairs for the announcement. Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara were also present. The first pair to arrive was Kameron Marshall and Olivia Befus. Last night, judges said the other larger dog act in the competition would overshadow Befus. Turns out that was not the case. Befus was through to the finals, and Marshall went home. Mandel later declared, "America loves dogs."

Daniel and Veronika going on stage in AGT
Daniel and Veronika going on stage in AGT — (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

The second pair was Daniel Alvarez and Veronika Goroshkova. Crews announced that America has sent Veronika's aerial act into the finale. Just like that, the last remaining stand-up comedian was shown the door. Before leaving, Alvarez thanked all the Los Angeles-based comics who supported his career. The third pair on the stage was Acro Canine Crew and Cesar Dias. Dias promised America he would deliver "a complete disaster" in the finale, but sadly that was not enough. America sent the second dog act in the lineup to the finals. They indeed do love dogs. The next on stage were Come Here and Luke Taleno. Crews announced the Korean dance crew as the victor. Come Here promised to "give everything" in their finale.

'Acro Canine Crew' in a still from AGT
'Acro Canine Crew' in a still from AGT — (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Royal Lasers and Young & Strange were the next to arrive on stage. Laser light dance group Royal Lasers made it through. Now only one magic act remained in the competition, and he was up next. The last pair to arrive on stage were Geno Ploeger and Travis Garland. America chose Ploeger's predictive magic as the 'AGT's' last finalist. "You guys have no idea how much this means to me... thank you," the magician said emotionally on stage. Simon Cowell remained absent from tonight's results show. It remains to be seen whether the music mogul will appear in the highly anticipated finale. All the finale acts will take the stage one last time on September 22. The act that receives the most love from America will be crowned on September 23, only on NBC

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