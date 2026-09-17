Who went home on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ tonight? Season 35 Night 2 ends with reality TV star's exit

Jenna Dewan, Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller, Sarah Jane Nader, Julia Stiles, and more took the stage during Night 2 of the premiere

On Night 1 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35, viewers witnessed the first elimination of the year as Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman were sent home. After that, on Night 2 of the premiere, the female contestants took the stage for their first performance. This included Tatyana Ali, Hailey Bills, Giada De Laurentiis, Jenna Dewan, Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller, Sarah Jane Nader, and Julia Stiles. The episode featured a panel of judges, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 Night 2 featuring Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The highest-scoring performance of the night was delivered by Maura Higgins and her pro dance partner Mark Ballas. Witnessing their performance, Bruno told Maura, “You foxy Traitor, so seductive, so enticing. The movement for week one was quality.” Fellow judge Carrie Ann noted, “That was mesmerizing. You had the caricature right,” while Derek told the duo, “That was smooth as velvet. All the things you want to see in a Foxtrot.” Maura and Mark received 21 points out of 30. The lowest-scoring duo was Tatyana Ali and her pro dance partner, Jan Ravnik. They scored 12 points for their first performance, and Bruno told them, “I liked the beginning. You just need to keep it going.”

Amber and Pasha’s Cha-cha routine earned 18 points, while Ciara and Brandon’s Foxtrot earned them 15 points. Fellow pair Giada and Alan performed the Tango and scored 16 points. Julia and Ezra’s Quickstep earned 18 points from the three judges, while Sarah Jane and Hailey's Jive earned 14 points, and Jenna and Val’s Tango earned the pair 19 points.

A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 Night 2 featuring Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

By the end of Night 2, fans witnessed yet another elimination. Before revealing the pair that would be sent home, the hosts announced that Sarah Jane Nader, Tatyana, and Giada De Laurentiis were in the bottom three. Later, Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills became the second pair to be sent home. The remaining 14 celebrities and their pro dance partners will continue competing and taking on different dance styles every week. Fans can stream ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu.