When is the ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 12 Tell-All? Release date, schedule, trailer and more

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All teaser hints at more drama, disagreements, confrontations, and intense moments among the couples.

TLC aired the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 finale on September 6, which featured the wedding ceremonies. It featured seven couples: Paula-Thomas, Ashia-Maxwell, Debby-Mido, Annabelle-Shea, Mallorie-Rasit, Marissa-Edward, and Catie-Josh. Despite a few disagreements and issues, they got married. However, the upcoming highly anticipated Tell-All will reveal the current relationship status of these couples. Generally, the Tell-All, which is a reunion, is filmed a few months after the couples have their wedding ceremonies. For the recently concluded ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12, the Tell-All will be aired in three parts. Fans looking for the Tell-All release date and schedule can find all the details here.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All Teaser featuring Ashia confronting Catie (Image Source: YouTube | @extratv)

The upcoming ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All Part 1 airs Sunday, September 13. The next day, on September 20, viewers will witness Tell-All Part 2, followed by Tell-All Part 3 on September 26. Fans can stream the Tell-All, divided into three parts, on Sundays at 8 pm ET. For part 1 of the Tell-All, the official synopsis reads, “The couples of 90 Day Fiancé reunite in New York City to talk out the season’s biggest issues. Rasit’s prank on Thomas escalates into an explosive confrontation. Tension between Catie and Josh reaches a breaking point as she’s left in tears.” The first part will focus on the heated exchange between Rasit and Tomas after the former plays a prank on Thomas about his perfume allergies.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All Teaser featuring Catie walking out during filming (Image Source: YouTube | @extratv)

Fans will also see an unexpected emotional moment involving Catie and Josh. The recently released teaser for the Tell-All showed Catie asking someone to “make out” with her, which fellow cast members and her partner, Josh, witnessed. After Ashia confronted Catie about the same and questioned her behavior, Catie walked out of the Tell-All. The second part of the Tell-All will feature drama unfolding between Edward, Marissa, and more cast members, along with the aftermath of Catie’s emotional confrontation.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All Teaser featuring Shea's ex-wife Nicole (Image Source: YouTube | @extratv)

​For the final and third part of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All, the synopsis reads, “On the explosive season finale, everything comes to a head. Marissa has a change of heart, Paula drops a bombshell she’s kept from Thomas, Rod questions Maxwell’s intentions, and Debby is left wondering whether her marriage can survive.” To know how things unfold among the cast members, fans will have to wait for the Tell-All to be released on the streamer. Notably, the reunion will also feature guest stars including Shea’s ex-wife Nicole, Ashia’s godbrother Rod, and more. Things will get even messier after they confront their friends, family, and their respective partners.