‘90 Day Fiancé’ Episode 4 Recap: Debby and Mido explode in fight while Paula and Thomas reach breaking point

Tension grew between Debby and Mido over capturing a video, while Paula and Thomas also got into an argument over his apartment.

The recently released ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 4 started with Rasit and Mallorie. The two were on their way to the airport and were stopped by the police. Rasit received a speeding ticket. Soon, the two boarded the plane. “Today’s the big day,” confessed Mallorie. The two had four flights to reach her home. “Hopefully we survive, and we don’t end up breaking up on the way to the U.S.,” she added. They were worried that Rasit might face issues with immigration, but he got clearance from customs before Mallorie. “Now we have 90 days to get married, starting today,” mentioned Mallorie.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 4 featuring Rasit and Mallorie (Image Source: @TLC)

Another couple, Mido and Debby, also progressed in their relationship after he arrived at Debby’s apartment. She had a one-bedroom apartment, which she shared with her daughter. With her daughter sleeping on the couch, Mido has now joined the two in the space. Mido mentioned wanting to wait until their marriage and did not want to rush into intimacy. Despite sharing the bed with Debby, the two had a pillow wall between them. On the other hand, Debby also opened up about how it was a huge step for her. It was because she had not shared her home with a man for over two decades. “Mido and I have discussed behaving ourselves and sleeping together on the opposite sides of the bed, unfortunately,” confessed Debby.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 4 featuring Paula and Thomas (Image Source: @TLC)

Things were tense between Thomas and Paula. After she arrived at his place, she noticed that Thomas had not changed the things she had asked him to. One of them was the table, which was too small. He was not happy with how Paula kept thanking the universe for everything good that had happened to her. The two had quite a few disagreements over his apartment and things that were not the way they wanted. Later, the two also argued over the “little bird box” space Thomas offered Paula in his closet. “Thomas offer me a very tiny, I don’t know how you call that in English, but it was a tiny door with a little space. And I was like, ‘Hell no. I don’t wanna get this,’ Thomas wasn’t prepared at all for my arrival,” she confessed to the cameras.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 4 featuring Mido and Debby (Image Source: @TLC)

Further on the TLC show, Debby and her daughter packed up their stuff to move to a new place. While the two were packing, Mido got ready. Debby noted that it had been difficult for the three of them to share a one-bedroom apartment. “Moving so quickly is definitely stressful, but it’s the smart thing to do,” she confessed. After the packers and movers arrived, they got their stuff and moved to the new two-bedroom apartment. Later, the two got into an argument over capturing a video. Mido told the cameras that, while he asked her to take a video, she took a photo instead. “And after that, I saw it, her phone. She not take a video, she take a photo. I told her, ‘It’s okay, my love, we can repeat that again. And she throw it. Her phone. On my face.’” He expected Debby to come running and hug him and apologize. But she did not do any of it. Mido told her that he was not happy. “Neither am I,” responded Debby. She confessed to the cameras that she was not going to document every two steps he would take.