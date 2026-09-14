MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Are Mallorie and Rasit still together? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All explores issues from Mallorie’s past

Mallorie told everyone not to call Brandon her ex-boyfriend because she considered him a ‘friend with benefits situationship.’
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 19 featuring Mallorie and Rasit (Cover Image Source: TLC)
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 19 featuring Mallorie and Rasit (Cover Image Source: TLC)

The latest ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 19 featured the first Tell-All, where fans watched cast members reflect on their relationships. This included Debbie-Mido, Catie-Josh, Marissa-Edward, Shea-Anabelle, Ashia-Maxwell, Mallorie-Rasit, and Thomas-Paula. Hosted by Shaun Robinson, the Tell-All saw some intense arguments and disagreements among the couples. One of the cast members, Mallorie, faced some heat while they discussed her ex, Brandon, whom she did not refer to as her former partner. The host asked Rasit about settling down in Alabama and adjusting to his life there with Mallorie. He responded that he loved Alabama.

A still from A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 19 featuring
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 19 featuring Rasit (Image Source: TLC)

Further, the host asked him, “How are things between you and Mallorie’s ex, Brandon?” ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star replied that he did not trust Brandon. “I don’t wanna fight,” he pointed out. He added that if he wanted something, he would call Brandon, not Mallorie. Listening to him, Maxwell, who was virtually present, told him, “Rash, keep him away from you.” Another cast member, Edward, asked about how long it had been since Mallorie’s relationship with Brandon ended. Mallorie was unhappy with how everyone was referring to Brandon as her former partner. She told everyone, “Honestly, giving Brandon the title of an ex-boyfriend, it’s not…that’s not what it was…” The host asked whether Mallorie did not consider Brandon as her “ex-boyfriend.” She replied, “No. He was a friend-with-benefits situationship…whatever you wanna call it.”

A still from A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 19 featuring
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 19 featuring Ashia and Maxwell (Image Source: TLC)

Later in the episode, Rasit got into an argument with fellow cast member Thomas over his allergies to perfumes. It happened after Rasit forced a hug while Thomas went for a handshake. Thomas noted that Rasit rubbed his shirt, which had perfume on it, on Thomas’ shirt. It soon turned into an intense argument between the two. It happened during the cast members’ lunch break. A few of the fellow cast members also witnessed the incident. Thomas and Rasit exchanged words, after which Thomas changed his shirt. Later, when Mido came to ask what had happened, Thomas worried he might come in for a hug, as Rasit did. But that was not the case.

A still from A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 19 featuring
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 19 featuring Thomas (Image Source: TLC)

Amid tension between Thomas and Rasit, Mallorie was not present. However, Paula was there, and she witnessed the tense situation between Thomas and Rasit. Despite trying to intervene, Thomas stayed cautious of his surroundings, as he has allergies. As for Mallorie, she and Rasit are together for now, but the sneak peek showed a conversation between them about pregnancy tests. The upcoming episode will feature it, after which fans will learn more about whether Mallorie and Rasit are still together.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Kelly Clarkson pulls wild move for contestant in ‘The Voice’ Season 30 promo
THE VOICE

Kelly Clarkson pulls wild move for contestant in ‘The Voice’ Season 30 promo

Kelly Clarkson tries an unusual recruiting tactic in the new ‘The Voice’ Season 30 promo clip
26 minutes ago
‘The Mob’ sets premiere date as stars from 'SLOMW,' 'Let's Marry Harry' and more gear up to compete
REALITY TV

‘The Mob’ sets premiere date as stars from 'SLOMW,' 'Let's Marry Harry' and more gear up to compete

The upcoming Hulu reality series will feature celebrity contestants from much-loved shows
3 days ago
Kim Kardashian to bring surprising new reality TV drama to Paramount+
REALITY TV

Kim Kardashian to bring surprising new reality TV drama to Paramount+

Seven families are at the center of Kim Kardashian's latest reality series, which is set to release on September 24
3 days ago
Are Taylor Frankie Paul and Doug Mason still together? ‘Mormon Wives’ star reveals cheating multiple times
THE BACHELORETTE (2003)

Are Taylor Frankie Paul and Doug Mason still together? ‘Mormon Wives’ star reveals cheating multiple times

'SLOMW' Season 5 reveals Paul's relationship status after choosing Mason in the unaired 'Bachelorette' finale.
3 days ago
‘DWTS’ Season 35 brings back brutal elimination twist after eight years
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ Season 35 brings back brutal elimination twist after eight years

A new routine will open Season 35 of the competition as the divided cast faces pressure across two premiere nights.
3 days ago
Will there be ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 6? Here’s what we know
REALITY TV

Will there be ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 6? Here’s what we know

With Hulu ordering 20 more episodes for the upcoming season(s), fans will enjoy more #MomTok drama on the show.
3 days ago
What happened to Cory's daughter? 'The Challenge: Cutthroat' Episode 7's heartbreaking exit explained
REALITY TV

What happened to Cory's daughter? 'The Challenge: Cutthroat' Episode 7's heartbreaking exit explained

'The Challenge' Season 42 Episode 7 saw Team Blue and Team Gray in danger after the daily challenge
4 days ago
1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton gives major update on her skin removal surgery: ‘I’m ready to get...’
1000-LB SISTERS

1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton gives major update on her skin removal surgery: ‘I’m ready to get...’

Amy and Brian received good news about her skin removal surgery, but a twist left her unhappy
5 days ago
Who went home on ‘AGT’ tonight? Season 21 Quarterfinals 4 results revealed
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who went home on ‘AGT’ tonight? Season 21 Quarterfinals 4 results revealed

With three acts joining the semi-final line-up, the remaining seven acts are eliminated from the competition.
5 days ago
‘RHOP’ Season 11 sets premiere date as first trailer teases Karen Huger’s new chapter
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC (2016)

‘RHOP’ Season 11 sets premiere date as first trailer teases Karen Huger’s new chapter

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 will feature Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Tia Glover, Stacey Rusch and more
5 days ago