Are Mallorie and Rasit still together? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All explores issues from Mallorie’s past

Mallorie told everyone not to call Brandon her ex-boyfriend because she considered him a ‘friend with benefits situationship.’

The latest ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 19 featured the first Tell-All, where fans watched cast members reflect on their relationships. This included Debbie-Mido, Catie-Josh, Marissa-Edward, Shea-Anabelle, Ashia-Maxwell, Mallorie-Rasit, and Thomas-Paula. Hosted by Shaun Robinson, the Tell-All saw some intense arguments and disagreements among the couples. One of the cast members, Mallorie, faced some heat while they discussed her ex, Brandon, whom she did not refer to as her former partner. The host asked Rasit about settling down in Alabama and adjusting to his life there with Mallorie. He responded that he loved Alabama.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 19 featuring Rasit (Image Source: TLC)

Further, the host asked him, “How are things between you and Mallorie’s ex, Brandon?” ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star replied that he did not trust Brandon. “I don’t wanna fight,” he pointed out. He added that if he wanted something, he would call Brandon, not Mallorie. Listening to him, Maxwell, who was virtually present, told him, “Rash, keep him away from you.” Another cast member, Edward, asked about how long it had been since Mallorie’s relationship with Brandon ended. Mallorie was unhappy with how everyone was referring to Brandon as her former partner. She told everyone, “Honestly, giving Brandon the title of an ex-boyfriend, it’s not…that’s not what it was…” The host asked whether Mallorie did not consider Brandon as her “ex-boyfriend.” She replied, “No. He was a friend-with-benefits situationship…whatever you wanna call it.”

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 19 featuring Ashia and Maxwell (Image Source: TLC)

Later in the episode, Rasit got into an argument with fellow cast member Thomas over his allergies to perfumes. It happened after Rasit forced a hug while Thomas went for a handshake. Thomas noted that Rasit rubbed his shirt, which had perfume on it, on Thomas’ shirt. It soon turned into an intense argument between the two. It happened during the cast members’ lunch break. A few of the fellow cast members also witnessed the incident. Thomas and Rasit exchanged words, after which Thomas changed his shirt. Later, when Mido came to ask what had happened, Thomas worried he might come in for a hug, as Rasit did. But that was not the case.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 19 featuring Thomas (Image Source: TLC)

Amid tension between Thomas and Rasit, Mallorie was not present. However, Paula was there, and she witnessed the tense situation between Thomas and Rasit. Despite trying to intervene, Thomas stayed cautious of his surroundings, as he has allergies. As for Mallorie, she and Rasit are together for now, but the sneak peek showed a conversation between them about pregnancy tests. The upcoming episode will feature it, after which fans will learn more about whether Mallorie and Rasit are still together.