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Are Mallorie and Rasit still together? '90 Day Fiance' couple’s marriage status revealed

Mallorie and Rasit’s Season 12 journey has reached a major turning point, with the Tell All set to reveal what happened next.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 24 MINUTES AGO
Mallorie and Rasit in a still from '90 Day Fiance' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @90dayfiance)
Mallorie and Rasit in a still from '90 Day Fiance' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @90dayfiance)

Mallorie DeGrange and Rasit Kebabci ended ‘90 Day Fiancé Season 12 as a married couple. The pair tied the knot during the September 6 finale, after several relationship issues on the show. The couple faced pressure throughout their time on the show. Mallorie questioned the short 90-day timeline and the pressure of planning a wedding while adjusting to life with Rasit. She later said she would still make the same decision about marrying him if she had another chance.

Mallorie and Rasit in a still from '90 Day Fiance'
Mallorie and Rasit in a still from '90 Day Fiance' — (Image Source: Instagram | @90dayfiance)

Their wedding brought an emotional moment for Rasit. He became tearful after meeting Mallorie’s mother and sister. He also became emotional when his own family appeared on a video call during the ceremony. The ceremony also brought an end to Rasit’s conflict with Brandon, Mallorie’s former fling.

Rasit apologized for his earlier behavior toward Brandon, putting the conflict behind them. The upcoming Season 12 Tell All should offer a better look at their relationship after the wedding. The reunion will bring the cast together to revisit the season’s biggest relationship issues.

Season 12 stayed true to the franchise’s focus on international couples trying to build a future together in the U.S. It featured seven pairs, with each relationship facing its own mix of family pressure, cultural differences, and personal disagreements. The finale closed the regular season before the three-part Tell All, which brings the cast together in New York City for another round of drama and revelations.

Shekinah and Sarper in a still from '90 Day Fiance'
Shekinah and Sarper in a still from '90 Day Fiance' — (Image Source: Instagram | @90dayfiance)

The season has also produced an unusual result for the franchise. All seven featured couples reached the altar. Thomas and Paula entered their wedding with Paula unsure whether to stay in the U.S. after the ceremony.  Catie and Josh faced a different challenge after Catie considered an open marriage before choosing a monogamous future with Josh. Marissa and Edward also dealt with serious wedding-day nerves before exchanging vows.

Ashia and Maxwell married in Nigeria before Ashia flew home to begin the spousal visa process for Maxwell. Shea and Anabelle had already become the first Season 12 couple to marry. Catie and Josh struggled with different views about marriage and their future. Debby and Mido faced questions about their relationship after the ceremony, including whether Mido would finally post Debby on social media.

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