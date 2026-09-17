Chris Harrison takes a dig at ‘Bachelor’ as his new show ‘The Vow’ sets premiere date

Chris Harrison’s new show ‘The Vow’ premieres on November 11 only on Fox Nation

Chris Harrison is back in the dating show business. The former 'Bachelor' host is set to appear in the same capacity in the new dating series 'The Vow.' Recently, Fox Nation released a teaser, which, along with announcing its release date, also took subtle digs at his former job. The teaser features Harrison throwing a rose on the floor and then saying, "Expecting someone else?" He continues by declaring, "Roses fade. True love lasts forever." Roses are an important object in 'Bachelor' nation. The 'Bachelor' or 'Bachelorette' marks important moments of their relationships by giving a rose to their suitors. They also choose their winner by giving them the final rose. Considering the icy dynamic between Harrison and 'Bachelor,' the remark does not seem coincidental.

A still of Chris Harrison from 'The Vow' teaser trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Fox Nation)

The show will premiere on November 11 on Fox Nation. "Hosted by longtime reality television personality Chris Harrison, the series marks his highly anticipated return to the relationship genre. At a time when much of modern dating culture is driven by fleeting connections and social media attention, the series offers a different approach by placing the focus on meaningful relationships, commitment, and building a life together," the description further added. According to Deadline, the series has six episodes, rolling out weekly, and the finale will stream on December 9.

A still from the 'Bachelor' — (Image Source: ABC)

30-year-old Jace Cates will be the 'Bachelor' at the center of it all. Ten women, each seeking lasting commitment and marriage, will compete for his heart. Throughout the show, Jace will attend curated dates and participate in real-world compatibility challenges. As per the logline, the show explores whether shared values, faith, communication, and long-term goals can build a relationship that lasts after the cameras stop rolling. Some familiar faces from 'Bachelor' nation will also show up in the show. Sean and Catherine Lowe, who fell in love during Season 17 of 'The Bachelor,' are confirmed to appear.

A still from 'Bachelor in Paradise' — (Image Source: ABC)

For those unaware, Harrison stepped aside from his job as the 'Bachelor' host in 2021 after online backlash against his comments during an interview with 'Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay. He defended Rachael Kirkconnell, the then-contestant of 'Bachelor' Season 25, whose photos attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity party in 2018 went viral during the show's airing. Harrison is elated for his return to hosting. "I'm so excited to be back helping people find love, and Fox Nation has been an incredible partner in bringing this vision to life. We were inspired by the faith-driven renaissance happening across America, and as a result, I believe we've created the most authentic dating show on television today. At a time when so many people feel dating has become harder than ever, 'The Vow' asks a simple but important question: Can genuine, lasting love still be found in the modern world? The stakes couldn't be higher. I'm incredibly proud and honored to put my name on this show," he shared.