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Are Catie and Josh still together? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All trailer hints at trouble as Catie walks off in tears

Catie’s behavior during the mingling raised questions at the Tell-All, which resulted in her walking off the stage with tears in her eyes.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 9 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All Teaser featuring a heated exchange between Josh and Catie (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @extratv)
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All Teaser featuring a heated exchange between Josh and Catie (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @extratv)

TLC released the latest ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 18, featuring the couples preparing to walk down the aisle amid various issues unfolding with their respective partners. This current season of the fan-favorite show featured couples: Catie-Josh, Marissa-Edward, Mallorie-Rasit, Shea-Anabelle, Debby-Mido, Ashia-Maxwell, and Thomas-Paula. While most of the couples got married on the show, the recently released teaser for the upcoming Tell-All raised concerns among the fans. This happened after Catie was seen walking off the stage while filming for the reunion. Despite the two getting married, as featured in the finale, fans have been wondering whether the couple was still together after the cameras stopped rolling. To find out, fans will have to wait for the upcoming ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All Teaser
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All Teaser featuring Catie with the male individual in question (Image Source: YouTube | @extratv)

The teaser for ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All featured a few intense moments among cast members ahead of filming. Witnessing that, fans got a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming episode. A series of unpredictable moments involving many cast members unfolded. The teaser starts with the cast members heading to New York to meet and mingle. Catie ordered a tequila, which some of the fellow cast members also enjoyed. She could be seen telling a male individual that she could “love to make out.” It was not her partner, Josh. Later at the reunion, Ashia asked Catie, “Don’t you think he’s embarrassed by you kissing other people?” As a result, Catie walked off with tears in her eyes. However, she also snapped at Josh before leaving. “I can do whatever I want. I don’t have to listen to you. I think I can do better on my own,” she said. As for Josh, he told everyone, “I don’t know what the f*** is going on.” While leaving the Tell-All stage, Catie told the cameras, “I don’t want to talk to any of them ever again.” 

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All Teaser
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All Teaser featuring Shea and Annabelle (Image Source: YouTube | @extratv)

Another couple, Shea and Annabelle, also faced some heat after the Tell-All host Shaun Robinson asked Shea about his relationship with his ex-wife, Nicole. He responded, “I spoke with her on the phone a couple of times.” To everyone’s surprise, the host invited Nicole as the guest: “Well, there is some behavior of Shea that was inappropriate. Please welcome Shea’s ex-wife, Nicole.” When Annabelle asked Nicole the reason behind her arrival, she responded, “He’s not a faithful man. I have all of these things that I can show.” Everyone was shocked to hear that from Shea’s ex-wife. 

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All Teaser
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All Teaser featuring Mallorie and Catie (Image Source: YouTube | @extratv)

Also in the sneak peek, a conversation between female cast members turned intense. Rasit’s partner, Mallorie, told fellow cast members, “I’m going to give you three names. You have to say ‘f***, marry, or kill’.” She mentioned three names: Rasit, Mido, and Edward. Catie was the first one to reply, “Marry Edward, f*** Mido, because he’s hot and sorry, I would (chuck) Rasit.” The upcoming ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell-All will be released on Sunday, September 13, on TLC.

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