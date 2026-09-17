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‘RHOSLC’ Season 7 Episode 1 pays tribute to Mary Cosby’s late son Robert Cosby Jr

‘RHOSLC’ Season 7 premiered on an emotional note as Mary reflected on her late son's life
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 46 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘RHOSLC’ Season 7 Episode 1 featuring Mary Cosby (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
A still from ‘RHOSLC’ Season 7 Episode 1 featuring Mary Cosby (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

Bravo’s ‘RHOSLC’ Season 7 premiered on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. The first episode featured a tribute to Mary Cosby’s late son, Robert Cosby Jr. It read, "In loving memory of Robert Cosby Jr. #RHOSLC," and included an emotional clip of the cast member and her son. A picture of the youngster smiling then appeared on screen with the message, "In Loving Memory of Robert Cosby Jr. 2002-2026."

Mary and her husband, Robert Cosby Sr., had a son who died in February 2026 at the age of 23. Season 7 Episode 1 saw Mary getting emotional while reflecting on her son’s demise. “I miss him. He was my best friend, he was my kid. He had that love for me that I’ve never experienced. He loved big, you could just see it through his eyes, you could feel it come out of his body,” she told the cameras.​ Mary also shared that she missed the conversations she used to have with him. “I miss his company. He was my gift and I loved him like I never loved anything,” she added.

A still from ‘RHOSLC’ Season 7 Episode 1 featuring Mary Cosby with her late son Robert Cosby Jr. (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘RHOSLC’ Season 7 Episode 1 featuring the tribute to Robert Cosby Jr. (Image Source: Bravo)

The episode also revealed that Mary’s son was released from prison on February 3, 2026; this was a few weeks before filming for the show’s latest season began. However, three weeks later, the show's fellow cast members learned about Robert Jr.’s demise. During the episode, Mary mentioned she wished to celebrate her son’s life instead of mourning. She organized a “Homegoing” memorial service and noted, “Robert Jr.’s homegoing was one of the most beautiful services I have ever been in. So many people stopped by, so many people reached out. I get messages daily, every day, at least 1,000. ‘Praying for you,’ ‘here for you,’ and I don't know how to thank them, I don't know how I could reach them, but I hope they’re watching. I hope they see me and I just want to tell them thank you.”

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