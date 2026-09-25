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Who went home on ‘Special Forces’ tonight? Reality TV star exits Season 5 after medical emergency

The first challenge of the season involved diving head-first off a helicopter into a lake
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 5 Episode 1 (Cover Image Source: X | @BrandiGlanville)
A still from ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 5 Episode 1 (Cover Image Source: X | @BrandiGlanville)

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 5 premiered on September 24, 2026, with 15 new recruits. The show features celebrity contestants, including reality TV stars, comedians, Olympians, retired athletes, and more. Episode 1 of the Fox reality series saw participants arriving in the jungles of Malaysia, where they geared up to face grueling challenges. The show draws inspiration from the real-life US Special Forces selection process. In an unexpected turn of events, ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Brandi Glanville became the first contestant to get eliminated. Her journey on the show came to an end after a sudden medical emergency during the first challenge.

Brandi Glanville in a still from Episode 1 (Image Source: Fox)
Brandi Glanville in a still from Episode 1 (Image Source: Fox)

​In her first confessional, the reality star told the cameras, “For three years, I’ve been very sick. I had 20-year-old breast implants, and it turns out I had silicone poisoning. I’m lucky to be here, and if I can get through those three years, I can get through anything.” The first challenge involved diving head-first off a helicopter into a lake. Before jumping into the lake, Brandi shared that she was nervous. “Recently, I have let fear rule me. With my health issues, just leaving my house has been hard. I just want to jump back into life,” she said. 

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 5
Brandi Glanville poses for ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 5 cast photos (Image Source: Fox | Photo by Pete Dadds)

As she landed in the water and began swimming towards the dock, she pointed out that she was in pain. “It’s my sternum…I can’t. My sternum is, like, f**king cracked,” she added. Later, the Directing Staff (DS) told her, “You over-rotated and then smashed yourself.” When he said it was a “fail,” she got emotional. She also asked for a medic and noted that it even hurt to breathe. The medic examined her and then announced that she was “not gonna go on.” In another confessional, she added, “It’s exhausting to always be bouncing back from something. You keep getting tested and sometimes you can’t get back up.”

​Because of her condition, she was “medically withdrawn” from the course, and the narrator announced that she would not be continuing in the competition. While leaving, an emotional Brandi told the cameras, “I told my kids I wouldn’t be the first one to leave.” However, she became the first cast member to be eliminated from the show. The remaining contestants now include Oliver Hudson, Candace Cameron Bure, Collin Gosselin, Ruby Rose, Bre Tiesi, Maxim Naumov, David Charvet, Alexia Umansky, Mauricio Umansky, Matt Barnes, Alycia Baumgardner, LeSean McCoy, George Santos, and Hannah Stocking.

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