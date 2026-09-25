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‘The Challenge’ 42 to welcome UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko in unexpected twist

‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 10 will feature a two-time UFC women’s flyweight champion taking on two contestants
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 10 (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 10 (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

The recently released episode of ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 saw Chris from Team Gray heading home after he competed against Justin from Team Orange in the elimination arena challenge. Team Gray now has five remaining players while Team Orange has six. Ahead of the upcoming Episode 10, the show revealed an unexpected twist. A short teaser released on Instagram revealed that two-time UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is set to join the competition. With Valentina on her way to Thailand, the competition is about to get even more exciting.

Notably, the UFC champion will challenge the remaining contestants in a Trial by Combat. Announcing Valentina Shevchenko’s arrival in the competition, the clip featured the host TJ Lavin teasing, “Tonight is a very special night.” He added, “Stakes are high.” The video also teased Adrienne and Tori, currently captains of Team Grey and Team Orange, respectively, taking on the UFC champion in a "legendary historic fight."

‘The Challenge’ 42
A still from the upcoming episode of ‘The Challenge’ 42 (Image Source: Paramount+)

The clip also featured footage of Valentina’s fights in the ring, and she was seen winning trophies and belts. According to Paramount, Valentina’s arrival will “put the fate of the teams in jeopardy.” Additionally, seeing Tori and Adrienne take on the champion in the arena will surely be a treat for viewers. It will also be interesting to see the consequences of the upcoming challenge. Notably, there may also be special rewards for participants who manage to win the Trial by Combat. The upcoming Episode 10 will air on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

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