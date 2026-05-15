‘Survivor 50' contestant Rick Devens reveals what the cameras didn’t show before his elimination

After his Shot In The Dark turned out to be ‘Not Safe,’ Rick was sent home along with Cirie Fields, but he shared about what happened later.

Right ahead of the ‘Survivor’ 50 finale, fans witnessed the remaining contestants going through a major shake-up. It was a double elimination, which sent Rick Devens and Cirie Fields home. After the unexpected Tribal Council, the remaining finalists were Joe Hunter, Jonathan Young, Aubrey Bracco, Rizo Velovic, and Tiffany Ervin. Rick reflected on his journey and how things unfolded after the elimination in the current season of the survival show. In his Thursday interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rick opened up about his elimination, among other things. Fans must remember that he played Shot In The Dark but failed, which sent him home. “The day was so weird because they showed me getting up early and looking for the idol like crazy, but I never stopped looking for the idol,” recalled Rick.

A still from 'Survivor' 50 featuring Rick Devens (Image Source: Instagram | @rick_devens)

Rick stated that, being a “team player,” he had been looking for an idol and was also planning to help clean the pot, despite knowing he might be going home. “So I really kind of had my farewell tour around camp trying to mend fences, let people know, like, 'Listen, I’m crazy but here as a game player, but I love you. I so appreciated being in this game with you,” Rick shared. When he was asked whether the producers told him anything after the game or whether there really was an idol, which he couldn’t find, Rick responded, “I was so sure that there would be an idol.” He had not heard anything from the production. Ozzy got voted out with his Boomerang idol. I played my MrBeast idol. So I was just on the edge of my seat last night waiting for that shot where it’s me walking right past the idol, and I was gonna go, “Oh my gosh,” he added.

A still from 'Survivor' 50 featuring Rick Devens' elimination (Image Source: Instagram | @rick_devens)

He also mentioned that he was sure to have covered “every square inch” of the island while looking for the idol. However, he had no idea where it could possibly be. He recalled having Jonathan with him, also searching for the same. After Rick’s torch was snuffed and he was announced to go home, Rick’s first reaction was to make everyone laugh out loud. “The first thing I say is, 'You guys almost made me an alternate!” And they got a big laugh out of that,” he shared. Rick also recalled his conversation with executive producer Matt Van Wagenen about how much he related to Rick’s emotional conversations about losing a loved one.

A still from 'Survivor' 50 featuring MrBeast, Rick Devens, and Jeff Probst (Image Source: Instagram | @rick_devens)

‘Survivor’ 50 star recalled his conversations with the production team members. During one of their conversations, the production team told him, “You’re classic Rick Devens. You had so many people reacting to what you were doing out there. You dictated so much of the pace of the game at these different points.” Such conversations made him feel he had done his job. Rick also shared that the show host, Jeff Probst, felt he “gave everything,” which meant a lot to him. He also talked about being in the Tribal immunity challenge and getting “more camera time” while on the show. But he added that, since he had a “horrible record” in Tribal immunities, he couldn’t win them.