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Where is ‘The Voice’ Season 30 filmed? All we know about the iconic location

'The Voice' Season 30 returns with its iconic stage, famous red chairs, and two new coaches
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from the show (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Voice)
A still from the show (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Voice)

'The Voice' Season 30 returns to the Los Angeles soundstage that has been home to the NBC singing competition for more than 15 years. The show films at Stage 30 on the Universal Studios lot in Hollywood, California. The production space has hosted the competition since its 2011 premiere, providing the setting for the iconic blind auditions, battle rounds, live performances, and coach rivalries. Season 30 features returning coaches Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson alongside newcomers Queen Latifah and Riley Green. Universal Studios identified the soundstage as the show's home in a 2024 Instagram post. Located near Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, the soundstage is transformed into the show's production set during filming. 

Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah and Adam Levine in a still from 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah and Adam Levine in a still from 'The Voice' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)

The location also offers practical advantages for some members of the production and coaching team. Former Coach John Legend discussed the convenience in a 2024 interview with NBC Insider. He said, "I live here in Los Angeles, I have four kids. It’s nice to work at home, basically, you know? And [to] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work." One of the most recognizable features of 'The Voice' is the coaches' red spinning chairs. According to NBC Insider, each chair weighs 755 pounds and contains more than 1,400 color-changing LED modules. The chairs also have heating and cooling settings. 

A still from the location of 'The Voice' set
A still from the location of 'The Voice' set (Image Source: YouTube | The Voice)

Over the years, the competition has gone through numerous changes. Coaches have rotated in and out, the format has evolved, and contestants have competed across more than 20 seasons. Blake Shelton became the show's longest-serving Coach, spending 23 seasons on the panel before his departure. Adam Levine originally joined the lineup in Season 1 and remained until Season 16 before eventually returning. The continuity of the production location has therefore outlasted several generations of Coaches and contestants.

A still from 'The Voice' set
A still from 'The Voice' set (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Tyler Golden)

Fans can request tickets to attend 'The Voice' tapings through 1iota. Visitors need to create an account before submitting a request. Eligible audience members can request one or two seats, although submitting a request does not guarantee entry. Audience members must be at least 18 years old. Ticket availability depends on the dates and sessions released through the platform. The system allows fans to submit requests when taping dates become available rather than relying on a single ticket release or raffle, as filming schedules can change and availability may vary between tapings.

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