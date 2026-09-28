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Are Mido and Debby still together? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell All hints at trouble ahead

After the host asked Mido about his work permit and green card, he and Debby got into an argument
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell All Part 3 featuring Debby (Cover Image Source: TLC)
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell All Part 3 featuring Debby (Cover Image Source: TLC)

TLC just released Part 3 of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell All, featuring couples including Edward-Marissa, Josh-Catie, Thomas-Paula, Mido-Debby, Maxwell-Ashia, and more. In the latest episode, Mido and Debby's issues came to light. The host Shaun Robinson talked about Mido’s proposal and how things have been between the couple so far. She also asked about Mido’s acting career and whether he was famous back home. Debby stated that she had seen people recognizing Mido and noted that he was “famous.”

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell All Part 3 featuring Debby and Mido
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell All Part 3 featuring Debby (Image Source: TLC)

During their discussion, Mido talked about not having a green card and work permit in the US. “So, you’re still waiting on your green card?” asked the host. Mido said yes. She also asked Debby whether she would move to Los Angeles if Mido got work there. “No, Hollywood is not the only answer. Georgia is also very big in movie productions, and New Orleans is called Hollywood South,” noted Debby. She added, “So, I don’t think, at this stage, where we are, he needs to go very far to be able to get new opportunities.” However, Mido added, “But unfortunately, that’s my dream.” 

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell All Part 3 featuring Debby and Mido
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell All Part 3 featuring Mido (Image Source: TLC)

Later, the host asked Mido, “Why did you go through with the marriage, because some people are going to say it was simple for the green card?” He then mentioned that he and Debby had been thinking about marriage for six to seven years. He also shared that he didn’t enter the country for “anything” and that he already had money. While discussing their living arrangements, the host asked Mido if he would return to Egypt if he didn’t get his work permit within a year. He said yes, adding, “Of course, if she want to come, welcome in my home.”

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell All Part 3 featuring Debby and Mido
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Tell All Part 3 featuring Debby and Mido (Image Source: TLC)

​However, when the host asked Debby whether she would go with Mido, instead of her, Mido responded, “No.” Debby told him, “You don’t know that.” Debby then said that despite the difficulties, she would not give up “that easily” on them. “Are you ready to do that?” Mido continued repeating until Debby said yes. “Okay. Tomorrow. We will go tomorrow,” said Mido. However, while talking to the cameras, Debby said she wasn’t sure if the two were “in it for the long haul,” which raised questions about whether they were still together after the Tell All. As of now, the two are still together, although some issues, including Mido’s work permit, remain unresolved.

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