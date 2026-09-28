‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell All Part 3 reveals major update on Thomas and Paula’s relationship

Paula’s months in Brazil raised new questions about her marriage to Thomas after the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell All part 3.

Paula Barbosa and Thomas Dintino’s wedding was one of the major developments in the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 finale. Paula had considered returning to Brazil, leaving questions about where the couple would build a life together. The September 27 Tell All added another complication: Soon after receiving her green card, Paula spent months in Brazil while Thomas returned to the United States alone. Their account of that time apart made their relationship status a pressing question again.

Yes. Paula and Thomas were still married at the Season 12 Tell All, despite the time they spent apart. Thomas said they traveled to Brazil after Paula received her green card, but she stayed there when he went home. He initially welcomed having their apartment to himself. As the separation continued, however, he told the cast, “It was just so difficult because we were back into our old long-distance relationship again.”

The trip brought an earlier disagreement back into focus. Before their wedding, Paula had questioned whether she wanted to remain in the United States and raised the possibility of moving to Brazil. The couple married in the season finale, but that did not settle where they would live. At the Tell All, Paula said she was opening a second piercing store in São Paulo, news Thomas said he had not known. His response was direct: “You’re doubling down in Brazil?”

Their plans for a business in the United States led to another disagreement. Thomas said he had filed paperwork for an LLC connected to Paula’s piercing business and assigned himself 49% of its shares. Paula said he had done so without discussing it with her first. She told the cast she wanted a say in that decision and intended to ask him to sign a prenup when they married in Brazil. The exchange showed that they still had decisions to make about their finances and where to live.

Paula Barbosa and Thomas Dintino walk down the aisle as guests applaud at their ‘90 Day Fiancé’ wedding (Image Source: Instagram | @justpaulinha)

Life in their apartment remained a source of tension, too. Paula said they still did not have a couch, while Thomas defended his rules about fragrances because of his physical reaction to them. Those differences had been apparent before the wedding, when Paula’s family questioned the relationship. The Tell All showed that marriage had not resolved the everyday arguments that followed Paula’s move to the United States.

Paula and Thomas also said they were trying to have a baby. Paula told the cast she would want to move back to Brazil if they started a family, which appeared to catch Thomas off guard. For now, the answer to the question raised by her extended trip is clear: The couple had not split by the time of the Tell All. Where they would eventually make their home remained unsettled.