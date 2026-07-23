Are Carl and Mia dating? 'Summer House' cast members' cheeky confession sparks Season 11 romance rumors

Carl was previously engaged to fellow cast member Lindsay Hubbard, and the duo was seen becoming friends again in Season 10

Since ‘Summer House’ Season 10 ended with major drama surrounding Amanda Batula and West Wilson, things have not been the same among the cast members. While the group dynamics have changed significantly, the remaining reality TV stars have been there for each other. Season 10 fan-favorite Mia Calabrese recently attended fellow cast member Carl Radke’s podcast, ‘More Life With Carl Radke.’ Things took an interesting turn when she expressed her feelings about him and said, “Carl, I have such a crush on you. I’m serious. You are so cute and like yourself and sure of yourself and confident.”

A still from ‘More Life With Carl Radke’ featuring Mia and Carl (Image Source: YouTube | @More Life With Carl Radke)

Carl’s reply was even more surprising, as he responded, “I have a crush on you as well.” He then said that he believes Mia is “cool and confident.” After Season 10 of the Bravo show ended, Mia and her then-boyfriend, Scott Robert Williams, broke up. Carl asked her, “How does it feel to be single?” Mia said that it was exciting and shared more about her past relationships. Mia told Carl, “I don’t believe in…like going from one relationship to the next. This is so weird…I need some time. And I still need more time. I’m still in the place of, like, I need time. I’m not ready to, like, seriously date anyone or do any of those things.”

She added, “I’m not looking for anyone right now. I’m just looking to pour into myself. I think it’s unhealthy to go from one serious relationship to another. Like, let’s pump the brakes. Let’s just celebrate.” As for Carl, he was previously engaged to fellow cast member Lindsay Hubbard. During the last season, fans witnessed the duo become friends again. Notably, he also shared a kiss with another cast member, Bailey Taylor, during Season 10. However, before things could progress, she shared that the two were in “very, very different places.”

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 12 featuring Mia (Image Source: Bravo)

Though Carl and Mia have opened up about their crushes, it's important to note that the latter mentioned she is "not ready" to date anyone yet. However, it will be interesting to see the duo's dynamic in ‘Summer House’ Season 11. After the “Scamanda” scandal involving Amanda and West, the two will not be part of the show’s next installment. With a few new faces potentially joining the cast, the dynamics between the returning cast members will also be exciting to witness. Apart from Carl and Mia, Bravo has confirmed that Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, KJ Dillard, Jesse Solomon, Ciara Miller, and Bailey Taylor will also be part of Season 11.