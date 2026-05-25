‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 3 Recap: Mallorie and Rasit have a massive fight as Mido finally arrives

While Thomas opened up about the differences between him and Paula, Rasit and Mallorie got into a disagreement about their finances

The recently released ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 3 featured cast members including Thomas, Paula, Rasit, Mallorie, Mido, Debby, Anabelle, Shea, Edward, Marissa, and more. The latest episode started with Thomas revealing how he and Paula met during her one-week vacation. “We met at the same beach volleyball class…and luckily we’re both beginners because that’s where our story starts. From the first time we met, we just hit it off,” shared Thomas. He recalled that they formed a friendship and were “pen pals” for years. He then went to see Paula in Brazil to ask her, “Is there anything between us?” She responded that she had a boyfriend. However, as the connection between Paula and Thomas grew deeper, she broke up with her boyfriend. Two years later, the two got engaged. The episode featured clips from when they were friends and also from their proposal. In a private confessional, Thomas noted that the two had many differences. One of them was that Paula was vegan while Thomas was a non-vegetarian. “I believe in magic, Thomas doesn’t,” confessed Paula.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 3 featuring Paula (Image Source: TLC)

Later in the episode, fans witnessed Paula’s arrival, an emotional moment for both her and Thomas. While Paula thought “the universe” had chosen him for her, Thomas noted that he had put in “a lot of effort” to ensure things worked out. The episode then saw Mallorie visiting Rasit’s family. He shared that, since his family members won’t be able to attend their wedding ceremony in the US, they wanted to observe some Turkish traditions while he was there. They took part in a tradition where Mallorie had to put salt in Rasit’s coffee. It symbolized that their life would not always be filled with good times and that they would face difficult situations in their relationship. When Mallorie was not there, Rasit’s brother asked him whether he would be able to support their parents in the future. He recalled the 2023 earthquake, which left his parents homeless. “They’re still staying in a tent, in a container,” confessed Rasit. He responded by saying he would have to discuss the matter with Mallorie, as he would not be working initially after moving to the US.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 3 featuring Thomas (Image Source: TLC)

Episode 3 also featured Mido’s arrival. He took over one and a half hours to exit the airport after his flight landed, but Debby waited for him. She couldn’t stop crying, and when he finally arrived, she said, “I thought you weren’t on the plane.” In his private confessional, Mido noted that he had come to the US to fulfill his acting dream and to marry Debby. The latest episode featured one more arrival as Edward came to Philadelphia to be with Marissa. She confessed that, despite not wanting to give up her single, independent life, she wanted to be with Edward and have a family because she loved him very much.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 3 featuring Mallorie (Image Source: TLC)

Elsewhere in the episode, Rasit discussed getting a work visa, among other things. He told Mallorie that he won’t be able to work after arriving in the US. He shared that he would feel “poor,” and he didn’t like that. He then admitted he was nervous about talking to Mallorie about money. In their joint confessional, the two got into an argument. After Rasit mentioned the possibility of sending money to his parents, Mallorie discussed her pending payments, including a mortgage. She told him that the two should have discussed such a possibility beforehand. She added that she didn’t earn much money. In response, Rasit told her about his parents' living conditions and how they lived in a tent.