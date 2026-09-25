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Lionel Richie reveals major 'American Idol' Season 25 update amid health scare

'American Idol' Season 25 brings back its familiar judging panel, with Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan confirming their return.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 18 MINUTES AGO
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Lionel Richie attends The Greatest Night In Pop Conversation at Henson Studios on December 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Lionel Richie attends The Greatest Night In Pop Conversation at Henson Studios on December 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix)

Lionel Richie is returning to 'American Idol' for Season 25, amid his health scare. The trio of Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood announced their return during Bryan’s Luke 'Bryan & Friends' concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on September 24. Bryan and Underwood made the announcement on stage, while Richie appeared through a video message. “We’re coming back for the 25th season of 'American Idol', ladies and gentlemen,” Bryan announced. The announcement comes after Richie was hospitalized earlier that week for heart issues. The new season of 'American Idol' is scheduled to premiere in spring 2027.

Richie has been part of the show's judging lineup since Season 16, when he joined Bryan and Katy Perry. Richie has remained with the competition through multiple changes to the panel. Underwood joined the judges in Season 23 after replacing Perry. Seacrest will continue as host. Bryan encouraged aspiring singers to audition for the new season during the Nashville announcement. “So go tell someone to audition. It’s going to be legendary,” he said.

Lionel Richie attends The King's Trust Global Gala 50th anniversary at Christie's New York on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in New York
Lionel Richie attends The King's Trust Global Gala 50th anniversary at Christie's New York on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in New York (Image Source: Evan Agostini | Invision/AP)

Richie's 'American Idol' return comes after he underwent treatment for atrial fibrillation, commonly known as AFib.His recent health issues caused three dates of his tour to be canceled. “Lionel underwent a common procedure for atrial fibrillation (AFib),” his representative told People. “The doctor said everything went perfectly. The rep added that Richie was doing great, would take some time off, and would be back on stage soon.

Richie checked himself into a hospital out of caution following his Aug. 29 performance in St. Louis. He underwent an ablation, a minimally invasive procedure used to treat abnormal electrical signals that can cause an irregular heart rhythm. According to People, he checked himself into a hospital as a precaution. TMZ later reported that he spent time in an intensive care unit while doctors conducted cardiac tests. People reported on September 2 that Richie had been released and was 'doing great.'

Carrie Underwood in a still from 'American Idol'
Carrie Underwood in a still from 'American Idol' (Image Source: Facebook | American Idol)

He was later photographed at a dinner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills with his girlfriend Lisa Parigi. On the other hand, Underwood has a unique connection to the competition because she first appeared on 'American Idol' as a contestant. She won Season 4 in 2005 and went on to establish a career in country music before eventually returning to the show as a judge. Ryan Seacrest will also return as host. He has been associated with the competition since its first season.

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