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Who became the third Traitor on ‘The Traitors: New Blood’? Katie and Xavier’s fate revealed

‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Episodes 3 and 4 featured two murders and one banishment
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Episode 3 featuring Katie and Xavier (Cover Image Source: NBC)
A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Episode 3 featuring Katie and Xavier (Cover Image Source: NBC)

The recently released Episodes 3 and 4 of ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ featured more chaos and Round Table discussions. The first two episodes of the highly anticipated show saw host Alan Cumming choose Joe and Tomica as the first two traitors. They were then asked to choose two participants as potential recruits and selected Xavier and Katie, assigning them a series of tasks. However, before the third traitor was revealed, Episode 2 ended on a cliffhanger. The latest Episode 3 featured Joe and Tomica weighing their options before deciding to recruit Katie. “We are going to do very, very bad things together,” Katie said while wearing her new cloak, officially becoming the third Traitor. Notably, Xavier was murdered in the game.

​The next morning, when Xavier failed to show up for breakfast, everyone learned about his fate. However, Logan still had his suspicions about Katie because of her “nervous energy.” He shared his concerns with a few other participants, and Ben agreed and said that she “would be the cutest little perfect Traitor.” Later, the participants took part in their second mission, with an opportunity to add $30,000 to the prize pot. They were tasked with breaking open three crypts using a battering ram. The crypts had various advantages, including shields. During the task, Michael and Ben got a clue about the Traitors: “Last night two players battled in plain sight to become a Traitor.” The challenge ended with $15,000 being added to the prize pot after selected pairs completed the task.

​At the Round Table, the participants discussed who could potentially be a Traitor, with many of them mentioning Arisa and Victor. Interestingly, Ben and Michael shared the clue they had received during the challenge. As their fellow cast members shared their thoughts, Jay observed them but did not reveal that he was a body language expert. Episode 4, titled 'The Death Parade,' started with the prize pot at $65,000. The Round Table discussion continued as the participants cast their votes. Arisa received 13 votes, Victor 5, and Michael 1. With a majority of votes against her, Arisa was banished.

‘The Traitors: New Blood’
A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ featuring Jay (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Euan Cherry)

The next morning on ‘The Traitors,’ the participants arrived at the breakfast table, where everyone was present except Logan. Katie, Joe, and Tomica chose him because he suspected Katie. The remaining Faithfuls believed that this kill was “more strategic” and “less random” than the previous one. After the third task, the prize pot increased to $77,000. At the following Round Table, Jay said he would be “concise this time” before naming Katie, as he had suspected her for quite a while. However, before any further discussion could take place, Episode 4 ended. Whether the Faithfuls manage to uncover Katie’s true identity as a Traitor will be revealed in the upcoming Episode 5.

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