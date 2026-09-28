Where to watch ‘Still Flipping Out’? Release date, episode schedule, streaming, and more

Jeff Lewis returns with 'Still Flipping Out,' a new series that follows his career, design business and personal life.

Jeff Lewis is back on Bravo with 'Still Flipping Out', a new series following his professional and personal life. The show gives viewers a look at Lewis as he balances his SiriusXM radio show, design business, and personal life. The Season 1 cast also includes several familiar Bravo personalities. 'Still Flipping Out' premieres on Bravo on September 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

New episodes will air Mondays on Bravo and stream the next day on Peacock. Lewis’ employees include chief of staff Shane Douglas, social media manager Annie Sharp, SiriusXM producer Jamison Scala, and housekeeper Aurora Chavez. The season also features Reza Farahan, Mercedeh 'MJ' Javid, Meredith Marks, Phaedra Parks, Shannon Storms Beador, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Anne in a still from 'Still Flipping Out' (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Here is the known schedule of the show so far:

Episode 1 - Did You Miss Me? - Monday, September 28, 2026 - Bravo, 9:00 p.m. ET and Peacock, Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Episode 2: Monday, October 5, 2026 - Bravo, 9:00 p.m. ET and Peacock, Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Episode 3: Monday, October 12, 2026 - Bravo, 9:00 p.m. ET and Peacock, Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Jeff Lewis first became known to television audiences through Bravo’s 'Flipping Out', which premiered in 2007. The reality series documented his work as an interior designer and house flipper while also following the conflicts and relationships surrounding his business. His direct approach and demanding work style became central to the show's identity.

The original series ran for 11 seasons before ending in 2018. Lewis later expanded his career into radio with Jeff Lewis Live, which airs on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy channel. He returned to Bravo in 2022 with ‘Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis.’

Jeff Lewis in a still from 'Still Flipping Out' (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

'Still Flipping Out' is primarily filmed across the greater Los Angeles area, with cameras following Lewis at SiriusXM studios, his homes, and renovation project sites. The locations reflect the different settings connected to his current work and personal life. Los Angeles has also been an important backdrop for Lewis’ television career, including his earlier Bravo projects.