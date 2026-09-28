Is ‘Big Brother’ on tonight? CBS delays Final 3 recap segment due to VMAs

‘Big Brother 28’ will air its finale on Thursday, October 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT on CBS

'Big Brother 28' (BB28) has entered its final stretch. Only three houseguests remain standing: Drew, Devens, and Taylor. The season has aired episodes every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday throughout the summer. It was scheduled to air one on September 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. However, it was considerably delayed due to the VMAs. Eventually, it aired 90 minutes after its normal time slot. Fans waited so long to watch because it was the highly anticipated final 3 recap episode and also a special jury segment. Drew, Devens, and Taylor shared in their Diary Rooms (DR) why each of them deserves to win the game.

A still of Devens from 'Big Brother 28' — (Image Source: CBS)

The episode also recapped previously unseen moments from the season, which included Mallory's train rides, Haley's DR sessions about a hard time in the house, and several houseguests crying their hearts out. The episode also featured a jury segment where Melody entered after getting evicted. She got into a tiff with Angela and Lala after they questioned her game. Angela called her out for being a 'coaster' and playing footsies in the pool with Drew. Melody held her ground and retorted that Angela survived in the game because an alliance was handed to her as an 'icon.' The jury seemed down on Taylor's game, while believing Devens was playing the best. For Drew, Barrett shared that if he is honest about his game, he could be crowned as the winner.

A still of Angela, Melody and Barrett from 'Big Brother 28' — (Image Source: CBS)

The jury does not know, but the next houseguest to join them will be Dee Valladares, who was eliminated by Drew's sole vote in the previous episode. Dee, Melody, Yash, Barrett, Angela, and Lala, along with one of the final 3, will decide the winner of 'Big Brother 28' on finale night. The episode ended with the final 3 remaining houseguests competing in Part 1 of Final Head of Household (HOH). According to live feeds, Taylor won Part 1, and Devens won Part 2 of the Final HOH competition. Both are currently planning to take Drew to the Final 2. 'Big Brother 28' finale will air Thursday, October 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT on CBS. Live feeds are currently streaming on Paramount+.