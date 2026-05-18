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‘90 Day Fiancé’ 12 Episode 2 sees Ashia seek legal advice as Debby gets troubling news about Mido's trip

Ashia plans to meet an attorney to discuss her fiancé, Maxwell’s, visa application
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 10 HOURS AGO
A still from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 12 Episode 2 featuring Ashia (Cover Image Source: TLC)
A still from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 12 Episode 2 featuring Ashia (Cover Image Source: TLC)

90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 2 featured cast members, including Marissa, Catie, Josh, Ashia, Debby, and more. The installment started with Marissa visiting her sons, Derek and Cole, as she explained that she tends to separate her life as a mom from her professional life. She mentioned that she had never introduced a boyfriend to her kids before Edward. She then told her kids about her partner's arrival so they would be prepared for the upcoming changes in their lives. During their conversation, her sons asked about Edward’s profession and whether he would get an allowance while they lived together. Marissa explained that, for the time being, she would be covering the expenses since Edward would not have the same job he had back home.

A still from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 12 Episode 2 featuring Marissa with her sons Derek and Cole (Image Source: @TLC)
A still from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 12 Episode 2 featuring Marissa with her sons Derek and Cole (Image Source: TLC)

Later in the episode, Ashia planned to meet with an attorney about her fiancé, Maxwell’s, visa application. Her mother, Juliette, asked how Maxwell was handling the situation. “He’s devastated,” responded Ashia. “It never crossed my mind for a second that the application would be denied because I have God on my side. I feel very upset, in rage, and angry,” she confessed. Ashia also went to see her Godbrother, Rod, to speak about the current situation with Maxwell. When asked whether he was overly protective of her, she responded, “Rod is crazy,” and mentioned that he was like a real brother. The two met her attorney together, and Ashia had a conversation with him about the path ahead. She was heartbroken when she learned that she could not appeal after Maxwell’s visa application was rejected. "I was hoping for an appeal, the attorney is saying that's not an option, and I just feel defeated, disgusted, irritated. Like this is unreal," she said.

A still from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 12 Episode 2 (Image Source: @TLC)
A still of Ashia from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 12 Episode 2 (Image Source: TLC)

Further on ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 2, fans witnessed Catie’s welcome party for Josh. Some of the attendees included her ex-partners. Josh asked them how it felt to meet Catie after their last time seeing her. One of them responded, “We’ve known Catie for a while, she's…she’s a bit of a loose cannon.” In his private confessional, Josh shared, “So I’m not sure whether it’s one of those situations where everyone in the room knows something, and they want to tell me.” Elsewhere, Debby was having a tough time as she and Mido had not spoken much since his father's health issues became a priority. She also struggled to come to terms with him pushing back his trip to America less than 24 hours before his flight. "There's a lot of unknowns going on at the moment," she said as she got emotional. She then called him, and believed he seemed "extremely agitated" as she worried he was getting cold feet.

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