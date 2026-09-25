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Who went home on ‘Big Brother’ tonight? Season 28 final 3 revealed as another icon is evicted

After an early eviction sent Melody home, fans witnessed yet another housemate get eliminated
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from the latest ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 episode featuring nominated housemates Rick and Dee (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still from the latest ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 episode featuring nominated housemates Rick and Dee (Cover Image Source: CBS)

With the ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 finale right around the corner, the fan-favorite reality show has been generating plenty of buzz. The most recent eviction, which came earlier than expected, sent Melody home. Afterward, Taylor took over the BB House as Head of Household (HOH) and became the first finalist. The latest episode, which aired on Thursday, September 24, 2026, featured a nomination ceremony, a Power of Veto competition, and yet another eviction. The show host, Julie Chen Moonves, oversaw the eviction, which revealed the Final 3.

‘Big Brother’ Season 28
A still from the latest ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 episode featuring Taylor (Image Source: CBS)

After Taylor took over as the last HOH of the season, she was asked to nominate two housemates. She chose Drew and Dee. Later, the two nominated housemates competed in the Veto competition, and Drew won. As a result, he saved himself from the upcoming elimination and became the second finalist. As the only remaining housemate, Rick was nominated alongside Dee for the upcoming eviction. 

‘Big Brother’ Season 28
A still from the latest ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 episode featuring Drew as the POV Winner (Image Source: CBS)

Interestingly, Drew was the only housemate who could vote since Taylor had already chosen and nominated the remaining two housemates. He chose to evict Dee, and as a result, she was sent home, making Taylor, Rick, and Drew the final 3 housemates. The trio will now compete against each other in the highly anticipated BB Finale. Dee became the sixth member of the jury after her eviction from the competition. 

‘Big Brother’ Season 28
A still from the latest ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 episode featuring Dee (Image Source: CBS)

The upcoming ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 finale will see either Rick, Drew, or Taylor being crowned the winner. However, fans will have to wait for the reveal, as the finale is set to air on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. The 90-minute finale will reveal who will take home the grand prize. America's Favorite Houseguest will also be announced during the upcoming episode.

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