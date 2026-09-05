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‘The Traitors’ and ‘Love Island’ stars set to host new Peacock reality competition

Rob betrayed Maura on ‘The Traitors,’ but now the reality TV duo is reuniting to host Peacock’s new jungle competition
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Traitors US’ Season 4 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)
A still from ‘The Traitors US’ Season 4 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

Well, this is one way to show that the Birkin bag actually made things better. After Rob Rausch spent a season in ‘The Traitors’ lying to Maura Higgins, the reality stars are teaming up for a new venture. Yes, you read it right. According to Variety, Rob Rausch (‘Love Island’ USA) and Maura Higgins (‘Love Island’ UK) will be co-hosting Peacock’s new reality competition show called ‘Get Me Out of Here’. The news comes quite soon after fans saw their friendship getting ruined in ‘The Traitors’ Season 4. The duo was one of the most talked-about characters of Season 4, with Maura trusting Rob till the very end, even though Rob had been a Traitor from the very first day.

(L) Rob Rausch; (R) Maura Higgins (Image Source: (L) Instagram | @robert_rausch; (R) Instagram | @maurahiggins)
(L) Rob Rausch; (R) Maura Higgins (Image Source: (L) Instagram | @robert_rausch; (R) Instagram | @maurahiggins)

Rob managed to make it to the finale with Maura, who thought she was with a Faithful. In the end, it was Rob’s treachery that got him the grand prize of $220,800 and probably left Maura thinking about how one of her closest allies from the castle deceived her the whole way through. Since it’s Rob and Maura that we are talking about, the outcome couldn’t have been more reality-show-coded. To apologize, Rob offered Maura a Hermès Birkin bag. He even went through with it, and according to Peacock, this bag eventually reached Maura thanks to her former co-star Lisa Rinna. Apparently, this is what it took for Rob and Maura to start talking. And now we are going to see them on TV again. Peacock’s latest series ‘Get Me Out of Here’ is a kind of reincarnation of a global format, ‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’

Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins (Image Source: @robert_rausch)
Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins (Image Source: @robert_rausch)

The idea is to throw a celebrity together with a non-celebrity into the jungle and make them survive without the luxuries and benefits of their showbiz lifestyle. The official logline reads, “Stripped of every luxury and the perks, privileges, and creature comforts of celebrity, duos face a series of physical and psychological challenges, earning rewards to avoid elimination. But here, the celebrities do not call the shots; instead, they must partner up, taking the lead or deferring to their bestie, all while the treacherous environment takes its toll. Relying on each other like never before, teams must navigate everything the jungle throws their way as their grit, stamina, and resilience are pushed to the limit.” Now, a show that is all about trust and putting people under pressure will be hosted by the man who made one of the boldest betrayals in the history of ‘The Traitors,’ and his victim. ‘Get Me Out of Here’ will air on Peacock in 2027, and this time, Maura might want to keep an eye on Rob. 

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