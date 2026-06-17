Why was West Wilson fired? Inside backstage clashes that cut his ‘Summer House’ career short

West Wilson was not asked to be a part of ‘Summer House’ Season 11 due to his relationships with fellow cast members, per the sources.

West Wilson has been courting headlines since his bombshell relationship announcement with fellow 'Summer House' cast member Amanda Batula. For those unaware, West was close friends with Amanda's ex-husband, Kyle Cooke. Not only that, West once dated Batula's close friend, Ciara Miller. All four were main cast members of the recently aired season of 'Summer House,' where Kyle and Amanda's relationship unraveled while West and Ciara embarked on a new romance. Season 11 of the show will soon begin filming; however, West will not be part of it, as per US Magazine. The exit was quite surprising, as his dating life was one of the biggest reasons behind the show's record-breaking ratings. Sources have now come forward with details about his behind-the-scenes behavior that led to his exit.

West filming the Summer House Season 10 Reunion. (Image Source: Bravo | Clifton Prescod)

Apparently, a source shared that West tried to get OG cast members: Kyle, Lindsay Hubbard, and Carl Radke fired from the show. All three have been part of the Bravo show since its inception. The tiff apparently stretched back to season nine. "He's told producers that Lindsay shouldn't film pregnant and being a new mom because it's a show about singles and having fun in the summer," the source shared. Lindsay shot season nine of the show pregnant, and returned for season ten after giving birth to Gemma. West also commented on his "Show Me Something" podcast back then that there was "no way" Lindsay could return to the show post-baby.

Lindsay shared her thoughts about the situation on Threads. "West has tried to threaten my career / show now 3 times, and it's quite frankly disgusting. No other word to describe it," she penned. Amanda, who is also Lindsay's friend, was apparently aware of West's discussion with the producers. West also supposedly tried to make Kyle and Carl "look bad" to the producers, propositioning that the show "would be better with him and new friends." The source claims, "His goal was to be with Amanda and then just film with his friends."

Kyle and Carl hugging in 'Summer House' Season 10 (Image Source: Bravo)

The producers apparently also considered the revelations during the reunion, before taking the call. According to the source, the fact that he "didn't show his personal life on the show and he was dating other women who no one knew about" made producers question his place on the show, where cast members are expected to be open about their personal affairs. This could be about his secret relationship with Meija Moreno during summer 2025, when he was also rekindling things with Ciara. During the reunion event, the relationship came out in the open, with West initially claiming it was not "exclusive" but later confessing that Meija did believe they were committed to each other.

West and Amanda hugging in 'In The City' (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

The cast apparently has turned hostile towards West and no longer wants to film with him. As far as Amanda's future is concerned, she remains on friendly terms with her ex-husband and Jesse Solomon. However, the rest of the cast is not talking to her, which may impact her return probabilities. The new couple, though, remain committed, despite some hiccups. Amanda apparently did not feel supported by West during the reunion. "It's not all butterflies and rainbows," the insider shared. A separate source, though, claims that the exit was a mutual decision between West and Bravo. "It became even clearer that there wasn't a long-term fit anymore." "He is at peace with the decision and is focusing on his podcast and other business ventures." West's representative categorically denied the accusations that he targeted any of his co-stars to Page Six.