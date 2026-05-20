‘In The City’ Episode 1 picks up after Amanda and West's bombshell announcement as Kyle confronts his ex

‘In the City’ Episode 1 saw Kyle and Amanda meet a few months after their split and reflect on their relationship

‘In the City’ Episode 1 picked up after ‘Summer House’ Season 10 ended. After Amanda left, Kyle was seen getting ready to leave, as he confessed to the cameras, “I was in my 20s when I first came out to the Hamptons. Now I’m 43. Back then, I didn’t think this would be what my life would look like all these years later.” He opened up about his and Amanda’s relationship, “I might actually lose Amanda and everything that matters to me. This is a glimpse of what my future could look like, and it's lonely.” Elsewhere, Amanda noted that she couldn’t imagine her life without Kyle in it. “But no matter how badly I want to fix this relationship, I’m just not sure that I can. Something has to change. And I’m hoping that by me taking some time to myself and not going home with him, he’ll realize like how serious I am about this,” she added.

A still from ‘In the City’ Episode 1 featuring Amanda Batula (Image Source: Bravo)

The series featured events from four months later, from January 2026 onwards. Notably, that was when Amanda and Kyle announced their split. Various scenes from 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' then played as the host asked Kyle and West about the rumors surrounding the latter's relationship with Amanda. During the interview, West maintained that they were just friends. However, the scene then cut to March 2026, when Amanda and West announced their romantic relationship via social media. ‘In the City’ Episode 1 then saw Amanda visit Kyle, and he noted that he wanted to keep in touch regardless of what had happened. “And like I want to be there for you. But I also want to take an opportunity to like, clear things up,” shared Kyle.

A still from ‘In the City’ Episode 1 featuring Kyle Cooke (Image Source: Bravo)

Amanda responded that she gave “everything she had” to their relationship. “Because I wanted the relationship to work so badly. And like, the idea of not existing with you in my life was so impossible to me to wrap my head around and it’s what’s made it like so hard to call it quits,” she added. She recalled the time they decided to end things and explained that she was afraid that they would be “out of each other’s lives” after that. Amanda got emotional as she mentioned how tired she was and still chose to “give it everything she had.”

A still from ‘In the City’ Episode 1 featuring Amanda Batula (Image Source: Bravo)

Kyle then asked whether she had an “emotional affair” with West. “Can you honestly say that, like right through Thanksgiving to that matter? Even if it was an emotional affair with West?” She clarified that “nothing” had happened between the two back then. “I was so committed to you throughout the whole f**king thing, and all I wanted was for it to make it work for you to even question my like, faithfulness in any capacity, like it really f**king hurts.” Kyle then told her that she was not a bad person, but believed she was “reckless and thoughtless.”