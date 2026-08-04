Sharna Burgess reveals why she turned down ‘DWTS’ before: ‘My son was not...’

After turning down the show last year, fan-favorite Sharna Burgess says she’d return for ‘DWTS’ Season 35 if asked

With the ongoing debut season of ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,’ fans have been eagerly waiting for ‘DWTS’ Season 35 updates. After Mark Ballas recently teased his potential return to the upcoming season of the dance competition, another fan-favorite pro dancer has opened up about possibly returning to the show. Sharna Burgess, in her recent exclusive interview with US Weekly, reflected on her potential return to ‘DWTS’ Season 35. “We actually discussed it last year, and it was by no means a ‘Please come back.’ It wasn’t a hard offer on the table, but there was definitely a temperature check,” shared Sharna.

For the show’s previous season, the show makers were interested in getting Sharna back, but she was not “ready” back then. Sharing the reason behind that, the pro dancer mentioned, “My son was not in school yet, and I was building on other things. I’ve been acting and doing a lot of other stuff, too.” For almost 14 seasons, Sharna has competed in the renowned dance competition show and has been missing being on the dance floor. “When I woke up that morning — like, a little over less than a year ago — and I was like, ‘I need dance back in my life.’ If they were to ask me this year, I would absolutely say yes,” shared Sharna. “Especially after this experience (at ‘DWTS’ Con).”

​After learning about her popularity among the show fans, Sharna stated, “I can’t tell you how happy my heart, my soul and my body is doing this. And I think I still have a lot more to give.” In 2005, Sharna debuted on the ABC show and has been quite the pro dancer, gaining a huge fan following ever since. Throughout the years, various pro dancers have been part of the show and featured alongside celebrity contestants. While she has been interested in returning to the show’s upcoming ‘DWTS’ Season 35, she does not want it to be at the cost of someone else sitting out. She pointed out, “The cast is incredible and I would never, ever, ever want to take someone’s spot. I would never want to get a position, which means someone else doesn’t have one.”

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 (Image Source: YouTube| Eric Sharkey)

She further added, “I love all of the women on that cast. They’re so powerful. They’re so different. I think they’re inspiring millions across the country, too.” If she were not to get an opportunity to join them, Sharna would still be rooting for them: “So, if there isn’t a spot that I could be extra, I will forever be in the audience cheering them on.”