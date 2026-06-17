‘Summer House: The Aftermath’ Recap: Lindsay confronts Amanda while Ciara and Meija reflect on West’s actions

The special episode featured one-on-one conversations between West-Kyle and Lindsay-Amanda, followed by Ciara and Meija.

The latest and much-awaited ‘Summer House: The Aftermath’ featured Lindsay meeting with Amanda. Lindsay told her how, despite their ups and downs, they had developed a sisterly relationship over the years. “And you need a big sister right now. And I don’t think you have anyone in your life right now who’s willing to give you the hard truth,” added Lindsay. When she asked about the reunion episodes, Amanda said she had not watched them and was staying off the internet. Lindsay told Amanda that she and West made a “very adult decision” and that’s why they also had to deal with the “very adult consequences.” She added, “And you can’t be the ostrich that puts its head in the sand and pretends that it didn’t happen. You have to go through it. You can’t go around it. Amanda said she was ‘going through it,’” but Lindsay disagreed.

A still from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring Lindsay Hubbard (Image Source: @Bravo)

Amanda reflected on her marriage with Kyle and shared how she felt, “I lost myself completely, didn’t recognize myself anymore,” and that she was not herself anymore. She described going out with West as feeling “young,” like she was in her 20s. Lindsay’s response was, “But that does not excuse going for the one guy that has broken Ciara’s heart multiple times and then got it back and then broke it and got it back and broken and got it back.” Amanda noted that she did not go after West, but he pursued her. Shocked to hear that, Lindsay told her that, according to West, she pursued him. “He told Ciara that you were the one obsessed with him and that you were the one who’s like, you know, has a crush on him,” recalled Lindsay. “That’s such a f**king bulls**t,” reacted Amanda.

A still from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring Amanda Batula (Image Source: @Bravo)

The episode also featured a conversation between West and Kyle. The two reflected on their friendship and how they have grown closer over the years. West admitted to having lied to him, Ciara, Lindsay, Meija, Jesse, and fellow cast members. Kyle said that he cared for Amanda and he was scared that West was going to “break her heart.” “I can tell you that my relationship with Amanda is the first time that…it’s come from a steady three-year friendship, and like, there’s nothing performative about it. There’s no…I know who she is, she knows who I am,” replied West. He added that he regretted a lot of things, but one thing he wouldn’t take back was his feelings for Amanda: “I can’t apologize for that, coz it happened.” Listening to West talk about his feelings for Amanda, Kyle asked him, “How long have you had feelings for her…Like, beyond friendship?” West said it was since February and added, “I do love her, and I’ve cared about her for a very, very long time. And it's hard to say that to your f*****g face.”

A still from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring West Wilson (Image Source: @Bravo)

Fans witnessed Ciara meeting with Meija after the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion. Ciara recalled the late-night kiss she and West shared, which was featured in the show’s last episode. Meija noted that seeing it took “air out of her lungs.” She also revealed that West wanted her to stay at his place on weekends so that, after her return from the Summer House, she would still be there. “He would then come back, and we would talk about weekends…” The two talked about why West was still texting Meija while he was spending time with Amanda. “Because we know West, it was the thrill of the secrecy for him; it was the hiding in plain sight that was the most thrilling thing for him,” shared Ciara. The two joked that they were “trauma bonded,” similar to how West and Amanda were “trauma bonded” but for different reasons. “We’re gonna outlast their relationship,” added Meija.