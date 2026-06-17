MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Summer House: The Aftermath’ Recap: Lindsay confronts Amanda while Ciara and Meija reflect on West’s actions

The special episode featured one-on-one conversations between West-Kyle and Lindsay-Amanda, followed by Ciara and Meija.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Stills from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring Ciara Miller and Meija Moreno (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)
Stills from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring Ciara Miller and Meija Moreno (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

The latest and much-awaited ‘Summer House: The Aftermath’ featured Lindsay meeting with Amanda. Lindsay told her how, despite their ups and downs, they had developed a sisterly relationship over the years. “And you need a big sister right now. And I don’t think you have anyone in your life right now who’s willing to give you the hard truth,” added Lindsay. When she asked about the reunion episodes, Amanda said she had not watched them and was staying off the internet. Lindsay told Amanda that she and West made a “very adult decision” and that’s why they also had to deal with the “very adult consequences.” She added, “And you can’t be the ostrich that puts its head in the sand and pretends that it didn’t happen. You have to go through it. You can’t go around it. Amanda said she was ‘going through it,’” but Lindsay disagreed. 

A still from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring Lindsay Hubbard (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring Lindsay Hubbard (Image Source: @Bravo)

Amanda reflected on her marriage with Kyle and shared how she felt, “I lost myself completely, didn’t recognize myself anymore,” and that she was not herself anymore. She described going out with West as feeling “young,” like she was in her 20s. Lindsay’s response was, “But that does not excuse going for the one guy that has broken Ciara’s heart multiple times and then got it back and then broke it and got it back and broken and got it back.” Amanda noted that she did not go after West, but he pursued her. Shocked to hear that, Lindsay told her that, according to West, she pursued him. “He told Ciara that you were the one obsessed with him and that you were the one who’s like, you know, has a crush on him,” recalled Lindsay. “That’s such a f**king bulls**t,” reacted Amanda. 

A still from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring Amanda Batula (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring Amanda Batula (Image Source: @Bravo)

The episode also featured a conversation between West and Kyle. The two reflected on their friendship and how they have grown closer over the years. West admitted to having lied to him, Ciara, Lindsay, Meija, Jesse, and fellow cast members. Kyle said that he cared for Amanda and he was scared that West was going to “break her heart.” “I can tell you that my relationship with Amanda is the first time that…it’s come from a steady three-year friendship, and like, there’s nothing performative about it. There’s no…I know who she is, she knows who I am,” replied West. He added that he regretted a lot of things, but one thing he wouldn’t take back was his feelings for Amanda: “I can’t apologize for that, coz it happened.” Listening to West talk about his feelings for Amanda, Kyle asked him, “How long have you had feelings for her…Like, beyond friendship?” West said it was since February and added, “I do love her, and I’ve cared about her for a very, very long time. And it's hard to say that to your f*****g face.”

A still from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring West Wilson (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring West Wilson (Image Source: @Bravo)

Fans witnessed Ciara meeting with Meija after the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion. Ciara recalled the late-night kiss she and West shared, which was featured in the show’s last episode. Meija noted that seeing it took “air out of her lungs.” She also revealed that West wanted her to stay at his place on weekends so that, after her return from the Summer House, she would still be there. “He would then come back, and we would talk about weekends…” The two talked about why West was still texting Meija while he was spending time with Amanda. “Because we know West, it was the thrill of the secrecy for him; it was the hiding in plain sight that was the most thrilling thing for him,” shared Ciara. The two joked that they were “trauma bonded,” similar to how West and Amanda were “trauma bonded” but for different reasons. “We’re gonna outlast their relationship,” added Meija.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

This ‘AGT’ comedian has a surprising connection to Issa Rae and her hit HBO show ‘Insecure’
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

This ‘AGT’ comedian has a surprising connection to Issa Rae and her hit HBO show ‘Insecure’

This comedian appeared on episode 3 of 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 and wowed judges with his hilarious comedic routine.
2 hours ago
How did James Barker die? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 episode pays emotional tribute after EP dies during filming
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

How did James Barker die? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 episode pays emotional tribute after EP dies during filming

'Love Island' EP James Barker unexpectedly met his demise last week during the production of 'Love Island USA.'
2 hours ago
'America's Got Talent': Nervous 17-year-old Spanish sensation wows judges after emotional journey to the US
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

'America's Got Talent': Nervous 17-year-old Spanish sensation wows judges after emotional journey to the US

17-year-old Bety took on the 'America's Got Talent' stage and belted out her own take on JP Saxe's "If the World Was Ending.."
3 hours ago
‘Summer House’ drama intensifies as Lindsay Hubbard slams West Wilson for threatening her career on show
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ drama intensifies as Lindsay Hubbard slams West Wilson for threatening her career on show

Lindsay Hubbard takes a jab at West Wilson in her recent post while reflecting on his actions that put the group’s status and future at risk.
9 hours ago
Who is Guy Kelton Jones? Meet the ‘AGT’ Season 21 contestant whose soulful poetry moved the judges
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Guy Kelton Jones? Meet the ‘AGT’ Season 21 contestant whose soulful poetry moved the judges

Guy Kelton Jones received a standing ovation from the judges and the studio audience after his performance on 'America's Got Talent' Season 21
9 hours ago
Why was West Wilson fired? Inside backstage clashes that cut his ‘Summer House’ career short
REALITY TV

Why was West Wilson fired? Inside backstage clashes that cut his ‘Summer House’ career short

West Wilson was not asked to be a part of ‘Summer House’ Season 11 due to his relationships with fellow cast members, per the sources.
9 hours ago
Who is Steve Price? Sprice Machines’ giant ‘AGT’ Season 21 contraption has Simon Cowell roasting Mel B
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Steve Price? Sprice Machines’ giant ‘AGT’ Season 21 contraption has Simon Cowell roasting Mel B

A massive chain-reaction machine with only a 50-50 chance of success left ‘AGT’ judges stunned, but not everyone was convinced by the act.
10 hours ago
Will there be 'America's Got Talent' Season 22? Here's a major hint and how you can apply
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Will there be 'America's Got Talent' Season 22? Here's a major hint and how you can apply

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel are on the judging panel for Season 21
10 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 13: Dramatic recoupling shakes villa as old connections resurface
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 13: Dramatic recoupling shakes villa as old connections resurface

In a dramatic recoupling, islanders were asked to write letters to the person they wanted to couple up with.
11 hours ago
Who is Isaac Atkins? Meet the Army sergeant and TikToker behind ‘AGT’ Season 21’s Golden Buzzer moment
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Isaac Atkins? Meet the Army sergeant and TikToker behind ‘AGT’ Season 21’s Golden Buzzer moment

An Army sergeant took a chance on 'AGT' and performed Måneskin’s hit track ‘Beggin’
13 hours ago