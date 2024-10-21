‘Summer House’ stars Jesse Solomon and Ciara Miller spark dating rumors with 'banter'

‘Summer House’ stars Jesse Solomon and Ciara Miller both appeared on Season 8 of the Bravo show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It seems like something is cooking between Jesse Solomon and Ciara Miller! On October 20, 2024, the 'Summer House' star dropped a series of stunning pictures of his fellow co-star on his Instagram page.

At first, Jesse shared a solo snap of Ciara posing in a black two-piece bikini and a bandana wrapped around her head. "Bro are you deadass this hot @ciaramiller__" he simply captioned the photograph.

Soon after, the reality TV star posted a smiling picture of Ciara with the caption, "You should model." In the snap put up on his Instagram Story, Ciara can be seen holding a plate in her hands. Then, he shared a photo of himself sipping his Pina Colada. "A moment for me and my pina," he wrote in the caption of the selfie.

Jesse couldn't stop gushing over Ciara on his Instagram Stories. Shortly afterwards, he released another snapshot of Ciara and captioned it, "Ok back to @ciaramiller__ loves a rainbow." The image showcased Ciara with a surprised reaction on her face.

'Summer House' star Jesse Solomon is in awe of co-star Ciara Miller's beauty (Instagram/@jessesols)

'Summer House' star Jesse Solomon dishes on his bond with co-star Ciara Miller

While conversing with Life & Style, Jesse Solomon talked about his 'Summer House' co-star Ciara Miller who was previously in a relationship with West Wilson. “Ciara has a serious ‘tude, like she is sharp!” he told the media outlet.

Talking of Ciara's bond with West, Jesse explained, “But she is also so sweet and warm and nice and a smart girl. I think her and West were really good together.” However, now the tables have turned, as lately, Jesse and Ciara have been spending a lot of time together.

'Summer House' star Jesse Solomon talks about his bond with Ciara Miller (Instagram/@jessesols)

Why did Ciara Miller and West Wilson split?

During Part 1 of 'Summer House' Season 8 reunion, Ciara Miller and West Wilson revealed that they were no longer in a relationship. They were on good terms throughout the fall but ended up calling it quits in December.

West's fear of commitment led to the end of his romance with Ciara. "You told me that you can't commit because, basically, for show related reasons. I stopped talking to you altogether," Ciara noted. "Because I think that's mean to take someone to your parents' house and want to sleep with them when you have no intention of doing anything," she told West.

Then, Ciara felt that West was playing with her emotions. On the other hand, West mentioned that he didn't want to be "some f**king dude who came onto the show and is just Ciara's puppet the whole time."

In the trailer of 'Summer House' Season 8 West Wilson was seen kissing Ciara Miller (YouTube/@ParamountPlus)

Did 'Summer House' stars Jesse Solomon and Amanda Butela date?

During the eighth season of 'Summer House', Jesse Solomon showed a strong appreciation for his co-star Amanda Butela. While appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on May 9, Jesse stated, "Amanda is amazing."

Soon after, the romance rumors of the pair began swirling in the air. However, during the same month, Amanda shut down the dating speculations via a TikTok video. "You guys are out of control. Enough! It's never gonna happen," she said in the video.