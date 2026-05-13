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‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 15 Recap: Amanda and Kyle hit rough patch after reconciliation with Carl

After Kyle's verbal altercation with Carl, he apologized to Amanda for his behavior, while the group felt the aftermath of the intense situation.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 15 featuring the altercation between Carl Radke and Kyle Cooke (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 15 featuring the altercation between Carl Radke and Kyle Cooke (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

The latest ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 15 continued the heated exchange between Kyle and Carl. After Kyle rushed out of the house in anger, Carl confronted him, “What did I do to you? Nothing, except for supporting your a**. I’ve been here for you all f**king Summer.” He added that he received no support from Carl throughout the Summer. The rest of the male cast members also rushed outside and intervened. However, the verbal argument between the two continued. Male cast members stopped Carl, who seemed extremely agitated. Listening to the loud arguments, the female cast members rushed outside. Amanda noted Kyle was “not okay.” Later, when she told Kyle to calm down, he responded that he did not want to be “attacked by everybody.” Lindsay told Carl to take deep breaths after he went inside the house. 

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 15 featuring the altercation between Carl Radke and Kyle Cooke (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 15 featuring the altercation between Carl Radke and Kyle Cooke (Image Source: @Bravo)

Late at night, some of them talked to Carl about the altercation. He opened up about why he felt such an extreme state, “I love the guy (Kyle)…but I’m watching him crumble…he’s throwing away his relationship for what? Like DJ? What? He doesn’t even have his own f**king music.” He added that it was “insane” that Kyle wanted to “bank the next five years of his life on a DJ gig.” Lindsay went to Kyle and told him that she did not mean to “rattle him.” Carl apologized to Amanda, which she accepted. While Kyle was with Lindsay and Ben, he got emotional. It happened after he recalled his chat with Ciara from the beach earlier. She asked him about a possible separation between him and Amanda and whether he would be open to that idea. “I just feel like I’m f**king drowning,” shared Kyle. 

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 15 featuring Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, and Mia Calabrese (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 15 featuring Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, and Mia Calabrese (Image Source: @Bravo)

Amanda got emotional after seeing West, and the two shared a brief hug. She recalled West pulling his chair and sitting next to her during the dinner. It was when Carl initiated the argument. Soon, Kyle and Carl hugged it out. “I totally lost my s**t,” admitted Carl. Both of them apologized to each other. “I’ve never been this heated up my entire life,” confessed Carl. ‘Summer House’ star Kyle recalled the dinner and noted that while he was talking about the partnership between him and Amanda, she sat there and continued eating. That’s what “transpired” to him, and he lost it. He got emotional when he said he did not even remember the last time she stood up for him. Amanda and Ciara went to their room and reflected on the situation. Amanda noted that after a certain look from Kyle when he told her “f**k you,” was the worst part of the entire situation for her. “’Cause I didn’t even saying f**king anything.”

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 15 featuring Carl Radke and Kyle Cooke (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 15 featuring Carl Radke and Kyle Cooke (Image Source: @Bravo)

On the other hand, Carl told Kyle that maybe Amanda did not like that he kept leaving to attend his DJ gigs. He added that it might be bothering her that Kyle was away for the same. But Kyle disagreed, “I don’t think it does. I think she loves when I leave. I think she f**king can’t stand me. He added that the situation between him and Amanda was “beyond people’s comprehension.” He got emotional while talking about the possible separation from Amanda, “I feel like my life’s falling apart.” Soon, the two went to the dining area and told the group that they were good. After that, Kyle went to Amanda’s room to apologize. Ciara and Mia were also there consoling her. He told Amanda about making up with Carl and also wanted to hug it out with her. She told him that she wanted some time. 

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