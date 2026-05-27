Lindsay Hubbard shares rare update on 'roller coaster' mediation with ex on 'In The City'

Lindsay Hubbard documents her single life as a mother in the 'Summer House' spinoff series 'In the City.'

'Summer House' star Lindsay Hubbard is making waves in the spin-off series, 'In the City.' The reality series debuted on May 19 on Bravo, with its second episode, titled 'Mothers and Milkmen,' dropping on May 26. Lindsay, a single mom, gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with her ex-partner, Turner Kufe. The two share a 1-year-old daughter named Gemma Britt Kufe and have been going through mediation sessions to iron out details about Gemma's upbringing. She disclosed her situation to her castmate Georgina Ferzli when the latter arrived at her apartment for a playdate. "Honestly, like, I don't know how I would have gotten through without you. ... I don't have any, like, other friends that are in similar situations, Lindsay said to the mother-of-two. "Over the summer, no one f--king knew about anything I was dealing with that was, like, very serious, like, legal [matters]. No one at the f--kin' summer house is gonna understand. Like, nobody has kids," Lindsay added.

An image of Lindsay Hubbard with her daughter Gemma (Image Source: Instagram | @lindshubbs)

Lindsay elaborated on her situation in her confessional, "My baby daddy and I are near the end of mediation for Gemma, and it's been an up-and-down roller coaster. You know, we are making decisions that are very impactful on Gemma's entire future. So, the sooner we can get through all of the legal stuff, then the easier it will be. Hopefully, that document is just in a drawer somewhere and doesn't ever have to be taken out." When Georgina asked if mediation had helped the duo "agree on anything," especially which school Gemma might attend in a few years, Lindsay remarked, "We agree on a lot."

An image of Georgina and Lindsay from the premiere of 'In The City' (Image Source: Instagram | @dermdocny)

During the series premiere of 'In The City,' Lindsay mentioned she was going through an uncharacteristic dry spell for the last nine months. "What I'm worried about is, if I'm ever going to have s-- again." She added that she split with Turner soon after giving birth to their daughter and then became occupied with the legal issues. "I probably would have had s-- when I got the all clear from my doctor, six weeks after giving birth. But then I got broken up with, and so, it's been a while — a long while," she said candidly. In the latest episode, Lindsay told her close friend, Yvonne Najor, that she was ready to put her past behind her and look ahead. "My life the last year has been so ultra serious, and I almost feel like I'm coming out of the other end. Now I can have fun. That's all I'm interested in."

Moreover, it seems like Lindsay's wait is about to end soon. In the second episode, her castmate, Andrea Denver, played cupid and tried to set her up with Frank at the 'Welcome to New York' party held by Whitney Fransway. Both Frank and Lindsay attended Andrea's wedding to Lexi in 2024. "If I think two people are amazing and single, I try to get them together," Andrea said about the two. Furthermore, Lindsay was happy to make Frank's acquaintance. She gushed over the handsome Michigan native in the confessional, admitting that, "It's been a while since I've gotten flustered like this." Stay tuned to find out what's in store for Lindsay and Frank as well as the drama between Amanda Batula and her ex-husband, Kyle Cooke.