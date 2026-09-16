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Is Mayci Neeley leaving ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’? Conner Leavitt spills the tea amid cast shakeup

Mikayla Matthews recently took to social media to announce her departure from ‘SLOMW’
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 5 featuring Mayci Neeley (Cover Image Source: Hulu)
A still from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 5 featuring Mayci Neeley (Cover Image Source: Hulu)

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 5 concluded with a “To Be Continued” card after five episodes, leaving several storylines unresolved. Following the season’s conclusion, speculation has grown about which cast members will return for the next installment and who may be stepping away. Recently, Mikayla Matthews announced her departure on Instagram, noting, “I made my decision over a week ago, after hearing some news, that I will not be continuing the show at this moment.” After the news broke, Layla Taylor and Mayci Neeley also hinted at their own potential exits from the show.

A still from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 5 featuring Mikayla Matthews (Image Source: Hulu)
A still from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 5 featuring Mikayla Matthews (Image Source: Hulu)

After Mikayla's bombshell announcement about leaving ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’, Layla interacted with her fans on Instagram via her Stories. She responded to a fan’s question about whether she would continue with the show following Mikayla’s departure. “I just love her so much. It’s such an impossible situation for everyone involved but I’m finishing out season 6 and then tbd,” she replied. As for Mayci Neeley, she replied to a comment on TikTok. When a fan asked whether she would remain on the show, Mayci wrote, “I am writing this current season we are filming and then not sure after that!” Her response suggested that she might leave the show after filming for Season 6 wraps up.

A still
‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 5 cast members pose for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @whitleavitt)

Notably, during the recent ‘DWTS’ Season 35 premiere, Conner Leavitt talked to E! News and reacted to Mayci and Layla’s potential departure from the show. “That’s news to me, if that’s true,” he responded. “I don’t know if that’s actually true. Whatever people decide, it’s up to them,” he added. He also shared his thoughts on Mikayla’s departure, saying, “But at the end of the day, I’m going to miss her. I’m going to miss Mikayla. I’m sure the audience is going to miss Mikayla. But I just wish nothing but the best for her and her family.”

​Amid the tensions involving Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla revealed why she was leaving the show. “I’ve said from the beginning of this that I’m not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behavior I don’t agree especially given my own experience growing up in a home with multiple forms of abuse.” She added, “There’s no amount of money worth going against my morals or changing the stance I’ve had since I first saw and heard the things that made me feel this strongly. And for me personally, continuing to directly profit from this behavior feels wrong and unethical.”

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