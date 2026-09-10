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Are Taylor Frankie Paul and Doug Mason still together? ‘Mormon Wives’ star's relationship status revealed

'SLOMW' Season 5 reveals Paul's relationship status after choosing Mason in the unaired 'Bachelorette' finale.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
(L) Taylor Frankie Paul in a promotional portrait for 'The Bachelorette'; (R) Doug Mason in his official cast portrait (Cover Image Source: ABC)
(L) Taylor Frankie Paul in a promotional portrait for 'The Bachelorette'; (R) Doug Mason in his official cast portrait (Cover Image Source: ABC)

Taylor Frankie Paul did not leave 'The Bachelorette' with a lasting relationship. 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 5 confirms that she accepted a proposal from Doug Mason during her unaired season, but the two ended their engagement after filming. The Hulu series fills in the story of what happened after ABC scrapped the season following the domestic violence scandal involving Paul and Dakota Mortensen.

Paul's final three contestants were Shane Parton, Lew Evans, and Mason. Her mother and MomTok friends had concerns about Mason, a model and a rapper who performs as Toned Bone, but Paul said their connection began on the first night.

A screengrab of Taylor Frankie Paul taken from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' clip (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)
A screengrab of Taylor Frankie Paul taken from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' clip (Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)

"Yes, so I am engaged to Doug. He was the one that I liked from night one. There was instant chemistry the entire time. It didn't seem necessarily like we were going to get engaged, per se, but then, at the last minute, you know, he did propose, and I said yes. And it was just like a lot, in the moment," Paul said in a Season 5 confessional.

Paul had expected to leave the show dating Mason rather than engaged to him. She accepted when he proposed in the finale and returned to Utah with their relationship subject to the secrecy rules that normally apply before a 'Bachelorette' season airs.

The relationship changed once filming ended. Paul reconnected with his former partner, Dakota Mortensen, and acknowledged that she still had feelings for him while she was engaged to Mason. Mason then asked for three days without communication. Paul questioned the request after the pair had already spent much of their relationship unable to speak freely.

She also began wondering whether his musical ambitions influenced his decision to appear on the show. "Does this guy even really like me, or does he have a motive here? Like, 'I want to be a singer, I want to be whatever,'" Paul said in the show. Mason has not publicly responded to her questions about his intentions. 

A still of Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Fred Hayes)
A still of Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Fred Hayes)

Paul and Mason are no longer together. She ended their engagement during a post-show visit, although the breakup was not filmed for 'Mormon Wives.' "So I broke it off. I was, like, 'I think it's just what's best moving forward,' and that was so relieving. I went home and was like, 'All right, I can breathe,'" she said.

Paul later spent time with Ben Lambert, whom she had dated during Season 4, but ended that relationship after deciding she could not offer the commitment he wanted. Season 5 also shows her remaining entangled with Mortensen before their final confrontation. The five-episode season does not confirm that Paul is now dating anyone, leaving her current relationship status undisclosed. All episodes of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' are streaming on Hulu.

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