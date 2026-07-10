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‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Taylor Frankie Paul returns for Season 5 — but there's a twist

In March, filming for Season 5 was paused due to legal issues involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ featuring Taylor Frankie Paul (Cover Image Source: Hulu)
A still from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ featuring Taylor Frankie Paul (Cover Image Source: Hulu)

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Taylor Frankie Paul has been making headlines over the past few months. She found herself at the center of legal battles with her ex, Dakota Mortensen, right before the release of her much-awaited show, 'The Bachelorette.' According to TMZ’s latest report published on July 9, 2026, after much speculation, Taylor Frankie Paul is set to return to Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ However, she will only be filming the intro credits over the next two days. For now, she won’t be filming anything else related to the show, including confessionals.

A screengrab of Taylor Frankie Paul taken from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' clip (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)
A screengrab of Taylor Frankie Paul taken from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' clip (Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)

Notably, earlier in March, filming for Season 5 was paused due to legal issues involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen. Taylor was navigating custody battles with her ex-husband, Tate Paul, and Dakota as well. When production was on hold, several cast members from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ refused to film with Taylor and Dakota after they were revealed to be involved in two domestic violence investigations.

In May 2026, the rest of the cast filmed new confessionals, after which some of the MomTok stars also shared filming updates, including behind-the-scenes footage, via social media. One of the ‘SLOMW’ stars, Whitney Leavitt, shared a video on July 9, 2026, featuring herself alongside Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Jen Affleck, Miranda Hope, Mikayla Matthews, and Mayci Neeley. The post featured them dancing together, with the caption, “We’re surviving.” This was in reference to the viral question, “Will MomTok survive this?” Among many comments, Taylor also wrote, “Looks like thriving to me, I’ll show you surviving.” Later, Taylor shared a post on July 9, 2026, with the caption, “Just because I didn’t doesn’t mean I couldn’t. Got a whole team going at me during my lowest. Keep aiming I guess… your shots are terrible…” 

Taylor Frankie Paul during a Bachelorette event (Image Source: Facebook | The Bachelorette)
Taylor Frankie Paul during a Bachelorette event (Image Source: Facebook | The Bachelorette)

Notably, Taylor also shared an update on July 6, 2026, via her Instagram stories, where she mentioned, “I knew that I was in a spot to take a step back and be like, ‘OK, we need a rest.” According to People, she got herself “voluntarily” checked into a rehab facility after her doctor’s recommendation, as she was “committed to getting better.” In one of her stories, she mentioned, “No. 1 priority was just a reset for my mental health and to get away — decompress, whether it’s one day, whether it’s seven, whether it’s 30. I willingly did that. That was my choice.”

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