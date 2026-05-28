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‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ EP teases Taylor Frankie Paul's return amid major restriction: 'Both Dakota..'

Hulu show producer Jeff Jenkins shared an update regarding ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ filming, which is set to resume soon.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' featuring Taylor Frankie Paul (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)
A still from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' featuring Taylor Frankie Paul (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)

The ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ production for upcoming Season 5 is set to resume “any day now,” according to the show producer Jeff Jenkins. In his exclusive interview with Variety on Wednesday, he shared an update involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen, among other things. As fans already know, the show’s filming has been on a temporary pause since March 2026 following the legal matter involving Taylor. However, as Jeff revealed, the show has been given the green light by Disney Unscripted’s Rob Mills. 

A screengrab of Taylor Frankie Paul taken from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' clip (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)
A still from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' featuring Taylor Frankie Paul (Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)

As a result, the filming for 'SLOMW' is expected to resume soon. However, there’s more to the matter since neither Taylor nor Dakota is permitted to film together. Recalling his discussion with Taylor, Jeff noted, “I’ve talked to Taylor, and she wants to come back, and I want her to come back. So I’m really hopeful that that’s going to happen. She’s amazing. I mentioned Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. Taylor Frankie Paul has that thing, like her two predecessors do, where she’s just made for this. To share her life on camera, she does so as if breathing air. She doesn’t edit herself. She’s really built for this type of lane.”

Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul from happier times together (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Fred Hayes)
Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul from happier times together (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Fred Hayes)

While he is hopeful about her return, he also discussed legal issues arising from the two filming together. “If you watched the live feed from the judge’s courtroom, both Dakota and Taylor have stay-away orders now that are official, so, fortunately or unfortunately, whatever your perspective, we won’t be able to shoot with them together, ever again, or at least for a very long time. But I’m very hopeful that we’ll be shooting with both of them or either of them very soon.” He also shared his thoughts on the rest of the cast’s views on the situation. “I think everyone in the existing cast has strong opinions about the last two months, and those opinions are every perspective you can imagine. So it’s going to be very interesting when we start back up any day now.” 

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars Jordan and Jessi Ngatikaura (Cover Image Source: (L) & (R) YouTube | Hulu)
'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars Jordan and Jessi Ngatikaura (Cover Image Source: (L) & (R) YouTube | Hulu)

The producer added that he was unsure what would happen after everything sorts out and how it will impact friendships and relationships among them all. “I’m also excited to see. I don’t have a lot of detail on where each woman’s head is at,” he noted. Jeff faced questions regarding ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Jessi spending time with Marciano and how it would affect the filming, because of his lawsuit against the show’s producers. “If Jessi is spending time with Marciano, then I would like to have the ability to cover it, despite what I think or what my company might be doing with Marciano. It’s part of the story,” shared Jeff. He admitted that he didn’t know whether Marciano’s team and reps would allow him to shoot or not.

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