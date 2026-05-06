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Whitney Leavitt reveals why she’s leaving ‘SLOMW’ and confirms her final season: ‘It’s honestly so crazy…’

Whitney Leavitt announces her exit from the hit reality show, opening up about her journey, tough moments, and why she’s ready for a new chapter.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Whitney Leavitt attends Hulu's Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025, in Los Angeles, California (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper)
Whitney Leavitt attends Hulu's Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025, in Los Angeles, California (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper)

Whitney Leavitt has finally opened up about her choice to step away from Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ (SLOMW). The news first surfaced through Deadline, which reported that Leavitt confirmed her exit on May 3 during her final appearance in the Broadway production of ‘Chicago’. A couple of days later, on May 5, Leavitt took to Instagram to speak directly to her followers. In a video that felt unscripted, she talked about her journey on the show and confirmed that Season 5 will mark her last run. “I am leaving with gratitude,” she stated. Looking back, she admitted that the road she ended up taking wasn’t something she had mapped out early on. In her words, “It’s honestly so crazy to me looking back on this journey because I had been trying to get into theater and film way before ‘Secret Lives’ even came into my life.” 

She further explained that the show “fell into my life organically and I said yes to it.” Leavitt added, “It’s definitely not been the path I had envisioned in my mind to get to where I am today,” but quickly followed that up by saying she “wouldn’t change a thing.” Her message also touched on the relationships she built during filming. The show, which centers on a tight-knit group of Mormon mom influencers, has seen its fair share of ups and downs, both on and off camera. Leavitt acknowledged, “I have experience so much with this group of women. We have been through so much together.” Along the way, she said she has “learned so much about myself.” She did not shy away from mentioning that things were not always smooth sailing.

A screengrab of Whitney Leavitt from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' clip (Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)
A still of Whitney Leavitt from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' clip (Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)

According to her, “We’ve had really big highs, really big lows and no matter what happens with our relationships, that is something that will always be a part of our life, will always be a part of my life and I wouldn’t change a thing.” Leavitt has been one of the main figures on the Emmy-nominated series since it first arrived in September 2024. The show grabbed attention for its look into the lives of Mormon women balancing family, faith, and social media fame. Production, however, has not been without hiccups. Filming hit a pause recently after fellow cast member Taylor Frankie Paul faced allegations of domestic violence. Those claims were later dropped, clearing the way for the show to move forward again. Disney’s streaming platform has confirmed that Season 5 will continue production, although a specific timeline has not been shared yet.

Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt in a still from 'DWTS' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt in a still from 'DWTS' Season 34 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

For Leavitt, stepping away now feels like the right move, especially given her long-standing interest in acting and performance. She has spoken before about wanting to explore opportunities beyond reality television, and her recent projects show she is already heading in that direction. During a previous season, she even mentioned that returning to the show gave her a shot at joining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (DWTS). That plan worked out, as she competed in Season 34 alongside professional dancer Mark Ballas. Her next step is already lined up. Leavitt is preparing to make her feature film debut with a holiday romantic comedy currently titled ‘All for Love’. She is not just acting in it, but also serving as an executive producer.

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