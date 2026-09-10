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Will there be ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 6? Here’s what we know

With Hulu ordering 20 more episodes for the upcoming season(s), fans will enjoy more #MomTok drama on the show.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ featuring Taylor Frankie Paul (Cover Image Source: @Hulu)
A still from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ featuring Taylor Frankie Paul (Cover Image Source: @Hulu)

With the premiere of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 5, fans are now looking forward to whether there will be Season 6 of the Hulu series. Depending on the region, viewers can now stream all episodes of the recently premiered season. As for Season 6, the showmakers have already renewed the fan-favorite series for 20 more episodes. During Layla Taylor’s appearance on Hulu’s ‘Get Real’ podcast on August 5, she revealed that the show’s creators have ordered more episodes for the upcoming season. Notably, Season 5 has only 5 episodes. That’s why it will be exciting to see how the upcoming 20 episodes are divided into future seasons. It may be released across Seasons 6 and 7, given the total number of episodes ordered.

Jen Affleck in SLOMW (Image Source: YouTube | HULU)
A still featuring Jen Affleck in ‘SLOMW’ (Image Source: YouTube | HULU)

According to Page Six, Taylor Frankie Paul is also set to return for ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 6 as ABC and Disney have backed her role. According to an insider, “ABC’s been great. They have total faith throughout. It’s been a very open line of communication with ABC, and they’ve been supportive throughout this process.” Another insider said that Taylor has been “working on herself” and that she has been “dealing with personal issues” since her 2023 arrest for domestic violence. As fans are aware, after alleged videos of her involved in the reported domestic violence started circulating, she lost temporary custody of her son, Ever, 2. Along with that, her ‘The Bachelorette’ season was also canceled by the network.

A screengrab of Taylor Frankie Paul taken from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' clip (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)
A screengrab of Taylor Frankie Paul taken from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' clip (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)

While all such things have been happening, the filming for ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 5 was also put on hold for the time being. However, it resumed later and has already released all 5 episodes featuring Taylor. Fans can also see fellow cast members Whitney Leavitt, Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Jen Affleck, Mikayla Matthews, and Miranda Hope. Taylor will be seen in a limited capacity, including in confessionals, due to the legal issues surrounding her.

Whitney Leavitt in SLOMW (Image Source: YouTube | HULU)
A still featuring Whitney Leavitt in ‘SLOMW’ (Image Source: YouTube | HULU)

As for Whitney, she had previously announced that Season 5 will be her final season as she’s making her Broadway debut. Another former cast member, Demi Engemann, has not been part of the show since she stepped down from Hulu. Soon, with Hulu’s confirmation, fans will learn more about which cast members will be returning for the upcoming Season 6. Interestingly, in July, Taylor also teased her return for the show’s upcoming season when she responded to a fan comment asking, “Are you going to be in season 6 of SLOMW?” to which she replied, “Yes.”

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