Who is Doug Mason? Meet Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘The Bachelorette’ pick

A clip from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 5 reveals new details about Taylor Frankie Paul’s now-shelved ‘The Bachelorette’ season

Ahead of the upcoming premiere of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 5, fans learned new details about Taylor Frankie Paul’s now-shelved ‘The Bachelorette’ season. Hulu’s ‘Get Real’ podcast shared an exclusive clip from the upcoming ‘SLOMW’ season, featuring Taylor Frankie along with her fellow cast members, including Jessi Draper, Mayci Neeley, and Mikayla Matthews. The three asked her whether she was intimate with anyone in the Bachelor Nation mansion’s fantasy suite, but Paul said no. Later, without naming names, she said her final pick on the show shared uncanny similarities with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, with whom she has a son. She added that her ex and her final pick had the same initials and were both from Idaho. Based on her comments, all clues point to Doug Mason.

Taylor Frankie Paul in her poster for ‘The Bachelorette’ (Image Source: Instagram | @bacheloretteabc)

Her co-star, Draper, pointed out, “They have the same initials. They’re both from Idaho.” She added, “It’s so weird.” Taylor then mentioned, “I didn’t learn all that until later.” She also shared that she received an unexpected proposal, which she accepted. Fellow cast members were surprised to learn these details about the unaired ‘Bachelorette’ season. “He did get down on one knee and proposed. I was shocked,” stated Taylor. However, what she revealed next shocked her co-stars even more. After returning to Utah, she texted her ex, Dakota. “I don’t know how it led to it, but he came over,” she said. ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast members then connected the dots.

​Since Taylor's revelation, fans have been wondering who Doug Mason is. He is a 28-year-old ocean lifeguard in San Diego. According to ABC’s bio, “Doug knows how to ride the waves of life, literally. As an ocean lifeguard and avid surfer, he’s ready to dive headfirst into this journey with Taylor.” He is also “incredibly passionate about helping others and has dedicated his life to keeping people safe.” Notably, he also enjoys “spending quality time with his sister,” and he is “incredibly close with his family and hopes to have a big family of his own someday.”

However, the ‘Bachelorette’ was canceled by ABC after a video resurfaced and connected Taylor to domestic violence charges. At the time, Doug posted a video defending Taylor. On March 20, 2026, he wrote via Instagram stories, “In light of everything that’s happened, I am just sending out prayers to Taylor because that was her moment, and her moment was blocked.”