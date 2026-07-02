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‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ star says Scott Patterson’s exit ‘shakes things up’ in Season 5 but in a nice way

Lead actress broke silence on how Scott’s character absence affects her character and the storyline.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 38 MINUTES AGO
An image of Harry 'Sully' Sullivan (Scott Patterson) and Dr. Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) from Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @sullivanscrossing_cw)
An image of Harry 'Sully' Sullivan (Scott Patterson) and Dr. Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) from Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @sullivanscrossing_cw)

Sullivan’s Crossing’ star Morgan Kohan, who plays Dr. Maggie Sullivan in the series, opened up about Scott Patterson’s exit in her interview with Entertainment Weekly. The recently released Season 4 was the first installment without Scott playing the titular character, Harry ‘Sully’ Sullivan. Maggie plays his onscreen daughter, who reflected on Scott’s absence: “We all knew that it was going to change things and that the audience would definitely have a reaction to that.” She added, “But I really do think no matter what, when there’s going to be such a big change in a show that’s so loved in the way that it is, it does open up so many new opportunities. And I love so many of the characters that we get to bring in this season.”

A still of Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan in 'Sullivan's Crossing' (Image Source: Fremantle)
A still of Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray) and Dr. Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) in 'Sullivan's Crossing' (Image Source: Fremantle)

Fans have witnessed Maggie reunite with her estranged father in a rural small town in Nova Scotia. Referring to Scott’s exit and how it would affect the storyline for Maggie, Morgan shared, “It shifts things for Maggie. It changes her sense of grounding at the Crossing, as well as who she goes to for guidance. It shakes things up in a nice way.” Sharing more about his on-screen presence, she added, “It’s not like (he) was just going to be never acknowledged again because Sully is such a presence.” As for the storyline, fans witnessed Scott’s character leave with Helen (played by Kate Vernon) on a trip to Ireland. It was during the show’s third season finale. 

Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Scott Patterson as Sully Sullivan in 'Sullivan's Crossing' (Cover image credit: Fremantle | Photo by Jessie Redmond)
Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Scott Patterson as Sully Sullivan in 'Sullivan's Crossing' (Image Source: Fremantle | Photo by Jessie Redmond)

The showrunner, Roma Roth, noted that his exit on the show would be “beginning a new chapter in his life” with Helen. She added, “While he isn’t physically present in this season, the character remains an important part of the world with the potential to be included in future seasons should that align with the ongoing creative.” On the other hand, the actor noted that it was a behind-the-scenes decision. “The creative differences were becoming untenable, and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue.”

Still of Sully from 'Sullivan's Crossing' (Image Source: Instagram | @sullivanscrossingctv)
Still of Sully from 'Sullivan's Crossing' (Image Source: Instagram | @sullivanscrossingctv)

Sharing more about the series and the fans, Kohan noted that viewers have “definitely” become way more vocal this season and that it is a good thing. “It just means people are invested and care, which is incredible. But I’ve definitely had to shy away from reading some of those comments as you do. But I don’t think anything surprised me. It’s just more the vigor behind some of it,” she added. Fans can stream ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Season 4 episodes on CW and see how things unfold for Maggie in her father’s absence. As the series airs on various platforms by region, it can also be streamed on Netflix once it has dropped on the streamer.

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